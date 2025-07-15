Onuesoke Urges Govt To Checkmate Menace Of Illegal Signposts, Billboards

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Project Director Governor’s Officer, Ughelli-North Federal Constituency, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has called on the Government to checkmate the menace of the erection of illegal signposts and billboards in all nooks and crannies of the cities.

Onuesoke who made the call in a telephone interview with our correspondence noted that unregulated signposts and billboards in the cities has resulted in visual pollution, traffic obstructions, infrastructural damage, negatively impacting aesthetics, safety and defacing of urban planning.

The former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant who said he is particular about cities in Delta state maintained that unregulated erection of signposts and billboards particularly those placed on or near roads obstruct the view of motorists and pedestrians thereby increasing the risk of accidents.

He observed that illegal signposts and billboards erected in Asaba, Ughelli, Warri, Sapele and other places within Delta State has become a menace to the cities, adding that they are posing safety and health hazard especially those ones placed on the middle of the express road.

“Poorly placed signs can encroach on roads thereby reducing the available space for vehicles and pedestrians and contributing to traffic congestion. Unstable or poorly maintained signs can fall, posing a danger to people and property,” he noted.

He argued that the unregulated signposts are not of importance to the masses hence their contents are advertisements on religious events and politics instead of spreading information on industries, manufacturing and empowerment of the unemployed.

According to Onuesoke, addressing the issues requires comprehensive urban planning, effective regulation and robust enforcement so as to ensure a more functional and aesthetically pleasing urban environment.

“The laws mandating local government to control and collect levies on outdoor advertisements should be reviewed. However, it appears that the local authorities are only interested in the money making aspects leaving out the aesthetic planning of the various elements in the hands of traders. The rules guiding the erection of billboards in Nigeria spelt out necessary and acceptable conditions which could be applied to the control and development of outdoor sites in Delta State.

“Billboards and signpost can be located on the verges of defined walkways and should not in any way impede pedestrians and vehicular movements. They should not be erected in a way to disrupt, endanger or damage drainages and other public utilities. Minimum distance of 100 metres must be allowed for on either side of a T-junction before location of a ground surface billboard in order not to obstruct the view of the motorists.

“Finally, government should mount educational programmes to educate and create awareness to the people generally on the need to maintain pleasant and good environment by following the rules and regulations of erecting signposts and billboards. The advertising industry, the outdoor advertising association of Nigeria and the town planning authority should embark on research programmes that could check mate chaotic sight in our city environments,” Onuesoke advised.

