Onuesoke Hails President Tinubu’s Move To Resuscitate Moribund Delta Steel Company

LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman/ CEO of DAS Energy Services Limited, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended recent move by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate and support the revival of moribund Premium Steel and Mines Limited, former Delta Steel Company (DSC) located in Ovwian-Aladja, Delta State to run at full capacity.

Recall that Minister of Steel Development, Abubakar Audu during his recent inspection visit to the facility has assured that the Federal Government of Nigeria has restated its resolve to facilitate and support the revival of moribund Premium Steel and Mines Limited to run at full capacity in order to provide 5,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs, targeted at the economic growth and development.

The Minister expressed optimism that with government support, the steel company could contribute significantly to the national GDP and provide the bedrock for Nigeria’s industrial growth.

Reacting to the Minister statement on the sideline, Onuesoke who attended the inspection exercise by the Federal Minister at Ovwian/Aladja commended the President Tinubu led Federal government move to revive the moribund steel company.

Onuesoke who has been a front burner on the renovation of the steel company said its renovation will not only attract development to Delta State, but Nigeria in general because no nation can survive without steel.

“Steel is the bedrock of any development in the world. It is use for vehicles, space craft manufacturing and heavy machinery. No country can grow without steel. Every technology in the world has element of steel even the chips of the computers. It is a strategic asset. Its revival will serve as a catalyst for allied industries and significantly reduce unemployment.

“The resuscitation of steel company will create over twenty one thousand jobs minions the multiplier effect. It will make Warri an economic hub. It will attract a lot of subsidiary companies dealing with scrabs and mechanism. The railway which is already there will be addition gain in assisting the company development,” Onuesoke, one time PDP gubernatorial aspirant disclosed.

Onuesoke who commended Delta State Governor Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori on PDP gubernatorial aspirant infrastructural development in the state, equally used the opportunity to urge the Governor to exert more pressure on the Federal government to fast track the move to resuscitate the steel company.

