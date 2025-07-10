Onuesoke Backs New US  Non-Immigration Visa Policy  On Nigerians

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman/ CEO of DAS Energy Services Limited, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has supported United States new non-immigration visa policy which restrict Nigerians travelling to three month entry single permit.

The new US visa policy states that Nigerians seeking to travel to the United States on non-immigrant visas will now receive single-entry three-month permits as against the rolling back up to five-year multiple-entry visas they enjoyed previously.

“We wish to underscore that as is standard globally, visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to review and change at any time, such as increasing or decreasing permitted entries and duration of validity,” the statement on the embassy’s website said.

Reacting to the US visa non-immigration policy in a telephone chat with our correspondent, Onuesoke who said he is in full support of the new visa policy stated that the motive of President Trump is to lock up America for the Americans by preventing non nationals with no genuine motive from entry their country, stressing that if that is the case, Nigeria, Ghana and other African countries should look inward and fix their countries.

He argued that if Nigeria medical sector is working, do Nigerians have to go to US for medical treatment?

According to him, Nigeria need to position itself and put the need of the people in the right perspective so that other countries will value Nigerians.

“If there are great hospitals located in the whole places in Nigeria, who will want to travel out for medical care. Nigeria has to fix their country as well. Nigeria has 36 states including the FCT. If we have great hospital around the entire states, who will want to think of living Nigeria to other countries for medical care elsewhere?

“Why do we need to go to America? Whose sector do we need to talk about that we do not have in this country call Nigeria? If it is tourism, we have a lot in this country to tourise. If it is in term of business we have enough of it. Whose sector do we want to talk about? We have all. We have so much of them. The solution to the JAPA or visa issue is to fix our country to attract others to visit us,” he advised.

The former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant explained that Nigerians can travel to other countries if the need arises, but it should be of cogent reasons.

“I am not saying that Nigerians cannot go to America if the need arises, but it should be something of very importance before you can travel to America or any other places. For instance, if it is conference or may be some big wigs in the business sector want to go out for meeting that is a different ball game. But for any Tom, Dick and Harry to want to travel to America I will say no.

“We have more Nigerians and Africans travelling to United States than the Americans. So what exactly are we going there to do? If we have good health services and other social amenities, Nigeria would not travel to anywhere. I do remember Nigeria do travel to India for health care services. If we fix our country, we will see many Americans coming into the country,” he stated.

