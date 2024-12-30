One killed, 3 Injured In Bloody Clash During Chieftaincy Title Procession In Delta Community

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A violent clash arising from chieftaincy title conferment on an indigene of Aboh, headquarters of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, has left one person dead and three others sustaining varying degrees of injuries in the community.

The bloody clash that was between members of opposing factions in the community, occurred during the chieftaincy title procession, causing pandemonium in the area.

Though the circumstances surrounding the clash could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, sources said it may not be unconnected with some disagreements that preceded the event.

The development has generated tension in the area with the Chairman of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Mr. Vincent Osilonya imposing a 7.pm to 6.am curfew in the community.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Bright Edafe said the deceased died in a hospital where he was taken for treatment.

Edafe said: ” It was as a result of two factions that they have in the community.

“Somebody was given a chieftaincy title and part of the protocol was that once you are given the title, you will dance around the community.

“When he was dancing, he now danced to the faction of the group that was not on his side, so they attacked him.

“He that was dancing also carried some hunters who were escorting him. When they attacked him, the hunters retaliated.”

Similarly, a dependable source in the community, said those opposed to the chieftaincy title conferment had tried to stop the procession when they clashed with the hunters.

“In the process, shooting started; one person died and three other persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment”, the source who craved anonymity, said.

Reacting to the development, the council Chairman, Vincent Osilonya said: “the position is that we have imposed curfew in Aboh from 7.pm to 6.am while we are are speaking with them to sheath their swords.Nobody should take laws into their hands.”

He confirmed that three persons sustained injuries during the incident.

Vanguard

