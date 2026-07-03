Delta:Suspected Terrorists Allegedly Kill Farmer, Abduct Wife, Child In Urhobo Community

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LAGOS JULY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Meanwhile, the atmosphere of fear in Delta State has been compounded by a deadly attack in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, where suspected terrorists reportedly killed a farmer, identified as Vincent Adojor, and abducted his wife and child.

The attackers were said to have ambushed the family while they were working on their farm at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2026.

Residents alleged that the assailants brutally murdered Adojor before whisking away his wife and child into a nearby forest.

As of the time of filing this report, the deceased’s body had been deposited at a morgue in Oghara, while the whereabouts of his wife and child remained unknown.

The incident has thrown the Oghara community into mourning, with family members and residents expressing shock and concern over the worsening security situation.

Guardian-Nigeria

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