Omo-Agege’s Camp Silence Over Oborevwori’s Defection

LAGOS APRIL 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The camp of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, once reckoned as the undisputed leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State is still mum to the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

However, Senator Ned Nwoko (APC -Delta North) who like Omo-Agege warned Oborevwori against joining the APC has sent out a welcome messge to the governor urging him to use his defection as an opportunity to help realise the senator’s dream for Anioma State.

GWG.ng reports that Omo-Agege once bestrode the polity in Delta as the undisputed leader of the APC and was famously alleged to have appointed his ‘houseboys and house girls’ as party executives.

More than 24 hours after Oborevwori led the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to empty into the APC in Delta, Omo-Agege has yet to issue a public reaction. Aides normally effusive on issues in Delta have also kept mum.

It would be recalled that Omo-Agege just like Nwoko had before now cautioned Oborevwori against joining the APC.

Speaking during his tour to Ika Federal Constituency last February, Omo-Agege had warned Oborevwori and Okowa not to defect to the APC, saying that they were not welcome.

“We have built this party from scratch, and we will not allow people with questionable records to destroy what we have worked hard for.

“Soon, we will have three senators, and I am aware that the three PDP House of Reps members are joining APC.

“Some House of Assembly members will also join us. We welcome everyone except Oborevwori and Okowa. They should remain in PDP and rebuild their party.”

However, speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, Nwoko another critic of Oborevwori and Okowa said:

“It now behoves on you to rise to this historic moment. The past must not be carried into the future.

“Old habits, old politics, and the old deals that led to the gradual decline of the PDP in Delta must be left behind.”

He said that Oborevwori, as governor leading the charge among five PDP governors now aligning with the APC, he has stepped into a party re-energised and focused.

According to him, this a party that has begun laying the groundwork for bold constitutional amendments, chief among which is the creation of two new viable states; Anioma and New Delta.

“Let me remind you, this agenda was declared a done deal by the party leadership long before your defection, a testament to the APC’s commitment to correcting historical imbalances and ending regional marginalisation.

“Your defection must not be symbolic, it must be transformative.

”This is your opportunity to embrace a new sense of purpose and demonstrate renewed dedication to progressive governance, fairness, and inclusive development. It is time to right the wrongs of the past.”

GWG

