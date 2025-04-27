Omo-Agege Urges All APC Members To Turn Up Enmass To Welcome Oborevwori, Other PDP Defectors To APC

Share This





















APC WELCOMES HIS EXCELLENCY, GOVERNOR SHERIFF OBOREVWORI AND ALL PDP LEADERS AND MEMBERS TO OUR GREAT PARTY.

The leadership of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) warmly welcome His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and all leaders and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into the All Progressives Congress (APC). This historic move underscores the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in driving growth and development in our country.

2.. In line with outcomes of deliberations with the national leadership of our Party, the Progressive Governors Forum and Delta APC stakeholders, I wish to assure all stakeholders that any issues arising from this development are being carefully considered and managed with prudence and foresight, in the best interests of our party and our beloved state.

3.Let us embrace this development with unity, understanding, and a shared commitment to the progress of Delta State and Nigeria.

4.In this renewed spirit of brotherhood in Delta APC, I urge all LGA and Ward Chairmen, their executives, party members, and our teeming supporters to turn out en-masse for the welcome reception of our new members into the APC on Monday, April 28, 2025 in Asaba.

5.. This development reaffirms our commitment to progressive governance, promising a brighter future for our people and a more prosperous, secure, and united Nigeria. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve greatness for Delta State and Nigeria.

6.. I also take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his political sagacity and visionary leadership, as well as to the National Chairman and the entire National Working Committee of the APC for their unwavering support and tireless efforts. May their efforts continue to yield positive outcomes for our great party.

Signed,

HE, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR

Deputy President of the 9th Senate and Leader, APC Delta State

