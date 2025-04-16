Omo-Agege To Prof. Samuel Ibodje: You  Are Beacon Of Great Intellect

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described Prof. Samuel W. E. Ibodje as a beacon of great intellect as he marks his 85th birthday.

In a personal message signed by Sunny Areh, Media Adviser to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, made available to Urhobotoday, the former Deputy Senate President described Prof. Ibodje who was a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt among many academic positions he held in various universities as a man of “endless wisdom and great intellect”.

“You always have been, and always will be the parental figure of everyone around the house. Your endless wisdom and great intellect can guide us through the darkest of paths, into the light,” Omo-Agege stated.

“Prof. Ibodje has been a persistent advocate for the rights, protection and fair bargain for the Niger Delta within the Nigerian federation, driving the agitation for special treatment for oil producing communities,” Senator Omo-Agege said.

He prayed for excellent health and God’s continued protection for the eminent Niger Delta leader and elder statesman.

