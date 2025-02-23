Omo-Agege Sets For Federal University Groundbreaking At Kwale, To Meet Delta South APC Stakeholders

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State is poised to witness significant developmental and political activities as Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR (KSJI), embarks on a groundbreaking ceremony for the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale. This will be followed by a series of interactive meetings with stakeholders and leaders in the Delta South Senatorial District.

The scheduled events demonstrate Senator Omo-Agege’s commitment to grassroots mobilization, inclusive governance, and infrastructural development. Stakeholders and residents across Delta South are encouraged to participate in these crucial meetings to engage directly with the senator and other party leaders.

Statement signed by Chuks Erhire made available to Urhobotoday dusclosed that the activities will commence on Monday, February 24th, 2025, with the groundbreaking ceremony of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta State, adding that this milestone event is expected to boost education and healthcare in Delta State.

According to the statement,’ establishing the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, is one of Senator Omo-Agege’s legacy projects aimed at promoting education and healthcare in the state. The university will provide quality education and healthcare services to the people of Delta State and beyond.

“All are invited to attend this historic event, marking a significant milestone in the state’s development. The ceremony promises to be a momentous occasion, drawing prominent personalities from across the state.”

The statement further stated that the schedule for the interactive stakeholders’ meetings across the eight local government areas of Delta South includes: “Wednesday, February 26th, 2025: 10:00 AM – Patani @ Patani Central Park, Patani and by 1:30 PM – Warri South LGA @ Warri Township.

“Thursday, February 27th, 2025: 11:00 AM – Burutu @ Torugbene and by 1:30 PM – Bomadi LGA @ Bomadi Town.

“Friday, February 28th, 2025: Attending the burial of Chief Simeon Efenudu at Otor-Owhe

“Saturday, March 1st, 2025: 11:00 AM – it will be at Warri North LGA @ Koko

:Sunday, March 2nd, 2025: 1:00 PM – Warri South West LGA @ Ogbe-Ijoh. Take-off is at 12:00 noon from Obarisi Residence, Effurun GRA.

“Monday, March 3rd, 2025: Isoko South and Isoko North LGAs. Take-off is at 9:00 AM daily from Obarisi Residence, Johnson Duku Crescent, Effurun GRA, Effurun (except for the trip to Ogbe-Ijoh).”

