Omo-Agege Salutes Tinubu For Appointing Aruviere Egharhevwa As Federal Commissioner In RMAFC

THANKING PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF OLOROGUN MARTIN ARUVIERE EGHARHEVWA, ESQ. AS HONOURABLE FEDERAL COMMISSIONER IN THE REVENUE MOBILISATION, ALLOCATION AND FISCAL COMMISSION

On behalf of all the leaders and members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, and indeed all the good people of our State, I sincerely thank our dearly beloved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for appointing and swearing in our own, Olorogun Martin Aruviere Egharhevwa, Esq. as the Federal Commissioner representing our State in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Well-educated at home and abroad, fiercely loyal to progressive ideals and a tireless proponent of good governance, Olorogun Egharhevwa is overwhelmingly celebrated by our grateful people as yet another fit and proper choice from Delta State in Mr. President’s choice to work with patriotic men and women who are driven by the spirit of excellence required by his visionary leadership of our dear country towards its deserved greatness.

I must sincerely thank the Distinguished Senators Ede Dafinone, Joel Onowakpo and Ned Nwoko, who rightly seeing Olorogun Egharhevwa as one of our brightest points of light and a positive inspiration for our youths, collectively deployed their best-in-class legislative skills to ensure a smooth passage for the Honorable Federal Commissioner during his Senate screening session.

Your statesmanship and unity of purpose in promoting the interest of Deltans is admirable. This has attracted huge gratitude from our people to you and indeed the entire Senate ably led by the Senate President, His Excellency, Most Distinguished Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON.

To our new Federal Commissioner, Olorogun Martin Aruviere Egharhevwa, Esq., our people are confident that you will serve with integrity, honour and purpose. We trust you to bring extraordinary resourcefulness and the unique can-do Delta spirit to bear on all your undertakings for the greater good of our nation.

To whom much is given, much is expected. Having be given this rare privilege to serve the nation, may the good Lord grant you all you need to excel as you contribute robustly to Mr. President’s vision of a modern and great nation, the RMAFC being your jurisdiction.

SIGNED

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR

(Deputy President of the 9th Senate – 2019 – 2023)

