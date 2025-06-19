Omo-Agege  Salutes  Oborevwori At 62

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 19TH (URHOBTODAY)-The Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has felicitated the governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his 62nd birthday.

In a goodwill message he signed personally, Omo-Agege extended his warmest birthday wishes to Oborevwori who he described as his brother, praying that it should mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter, filled with endless opportunities for growth, progress, and transformative change in Delta State.

The text of the goodwill message read:

“On this joyous occasion, my esteemed family, political associates, and I join your loved ones and well-wishers in celebrating with you the wonderful gift of another year in your life.

“We pray that your birthday is filled with joy, and that the coming year brings you renewed strength, divine wisdom, good health, and lasting happiness. May God be your guide, protector, and source of blessings and inspiration in all your endeavors.

“Your incredible journey from being a Member of the Delta State House of Assembly to becoming the Speaker and now the Governor is a testament to your dedication to public service. I hope that divine guidance and inspiration continue to light your way as you lead our great State and its people, empowering you to make decisions that foster prosperity and progress for Delta State.

“As you celebrate this special occasion, take a moment to reflect on your great journey so far and look ahead to the amazing opportunities that lie in store for you and our beloved State. May this birthday mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter, filled with endless opportunities for growth, progress, and transformative change in Delta State. A chapter that stays true to the core ideals and values of the APC, fueled by a spirit of collaboration, unity, and service that lifts up both our party and the wonderful people you serve.

“It’s truly a pleasure to wish you a happy birthday, and may God grant you many more years filled with prosperity and joy.

“Happy birthday, and many happy returns”.

