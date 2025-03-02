Omo-Agege Reaffirms His Commitment To  More Inclusive Leadership In Delta APC

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and Delta State APC Governorship candidate, has reaffirmed his commitment to more inclusive leadership in the Delta APC. He assured party leaders and members in Delta State that the APC will adopt a more participatory approach to decision-making, giving every stakeholder a voice.

According to Senator Omo-Agege, who also leads the Delta APC, this renewed focus on inclusivity aims to harness diverse perspectives, accommodate all interests, and empower stakeholders to contribute to the party’s future direction.

At an interactive stakeholders’ meeting in Patani, attended by party members, stakeholders, and leaders from across Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege stated, “I don’t claim to have a monopoly on good ideas. It’s through conversations like these that we can come up with better solutions to move our party and state forward.” This meeting was part of Omo-Agege’s statewide thank-you tour, aimed at reviewing the party’s performance in the last elections, identifying mistakes, and correcting them ahead of the 2027 elections.

Acknowledging past mistakes, Omo-Agege noted, “We’ve made mistakes, but what’s important is that we’re engaging in stakeholder discussions. This is an opportunity for us to exchange ideas, learn from each other, and refine our strategies. We must work together to build a stronger, more united party that truly represents the interests of all Deltans.”

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege thanked APC members and voters in Patani for their unwavering support despite facing intimidations and hostility from opposing forces. He acknowledged the hardships and sacrifices made by some members, including physical attacks and harassment, and expressed gratitude for their dedication and perseverance. “I sincerely thank you all for standing by me and our party. Your support is truly incredible, and I’m proud that you voted not just for me, but for our President, Senator, and House of Assembly candidate. Your unwavering support means the world to me,” he said. Omo-Agege also assured the party faithful that addressing the issues they raised would pave the way for a resounding victory in all elections in 2027.

The Delta APC Governorship candidate emphasized the critical role women play in politics, assuring APC women that the party will support and recognize them as vital stakeholders. “Women are the backbone of our party and our communities. They play a crucial role in elections, and we must ensure they receive the support and recognition they deserve. I assure you that the concerns raised by our women leaders will be addressed, and we will work tirelessly to promote gender inclusivity and empowerment within our party,” he pledged.

Omo-Agege charged party faithful to work towards unity at the unit and ward levels, noting that internal crises would be resolved, and Delta APC would emerge stronger and more resilient. “Political conflicts and internal crises are inevitable, but we must work through these challenges to strengthen our party. We must build bridges, foster dialogue, and promote understanding among our members. By doing so, we will create a more united, cohesive, and formidable party that can deliver victory in future elections.”

Finally, Omo-Agege assured party loyalists that their hard work and sacrifices would not go unnoticed, promising recognition and rewards for those who have stood by the party. “We will ensure that those who have worked tirelessly for our party are recognized and rewarded. We appreciate your dedication, perseverance, and commitment to our shared vision. We will continue to stand by you as we move forward, together, towards a brighter future for Delta State and our great party,” he concluded.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com