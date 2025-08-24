Omo-Agege: I’m Still In 2027 Delta State Guber Race

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Former deputy senate president, Barr. Ovie Omo-Agege, has accused people he described as mischief makers within the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating a deceptive campaign to sway public opinion towards Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

His statement may not be unconnected to the reports that Omo-Agege would shelve his ambition for the 2027 governorship race since Senator Peter Nwaoboshi had persuaded him to abandon the ambition which he allegedly accepted.

The denial came against a backdrop of intensifying efforts for the 2027 polls in Delta State, where Omo-Agege, the APC’s 2023 gubernatorial flag bearer, has repeatedly signaled his intention to challenge the incumbent.

But Chuks Erhire, aide to Omo-Agege described the claims as fake, malicious, too petty and erroneous.

Nwaoboshi, a former senator, reportedly claimed he had persuaded Omo-Agege not to run against Gov Oborevwori during a discussion witnessed by a former governor of the state.

Nwaoboshi expressed skepticism that Omo-Agege would pursue the bid unless he had changed his mind after our discussion, framing the advice as a bid for party unity amid Oborevwori’s recent defection to the APC, positioning him as the state’s new APC leader.

He said, “To set the record straight, our principal, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege did not indulge in any phone conversation or round table discussion with Nwaoboshi concerning forfeiting his governorship quest for Sheriff Oborevwori in 2027.

“The fake news is the handwork of mischief makers from the tenants of Delta APC, to score cheap political points and deceive Deltans to align with Sheriff Oborevwori in the governorship election.”

