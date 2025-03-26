Omo-Agege Hails Delta House Of Assembly Minority Leader Emakpor, Describe Him As Trustworthy Political Ally

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has described the Minority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Edafe Emakpor as a dependable and trustworthy political ally at all time.

Omo-Agege in a birthday message to Hon. Emakpor, the member representing Uvwie Constituency said: “I am a witness to your selfless service to your constituents which was in full display during my recent ‘thank you’ visit to Uvwie local government area.

“Your drive and passion for the upliftment and needs of your people are exemplary and demonstrates your deep connections with the grassroots.

“It goes without saying that you have been a pillar of support having been in the political trenches with you. And I can testify to your absolute loyalty to our party’s, APC, ideals and your resolute stance in ensuring our electoral triumphs.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, I pray that Almighty God bless your life journey and make paths of successes for you.”

