Omo-Agege Declares Delta State APC Territory, Welcomes Delta Unity Group Into The Party

LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy Senate President and 2023 Delta State APC governorship candidate, Barr. Ovie Omo-Agege, on Saturday, declared Delta State an “APC territory” as he formally welcomed members of the Delta Unity Group (DUG) into the party during a rally held at the Old Bendel Hotel, Boji Boji Owa, Agbor.

The event, which began at 10 a.m., drew key political stakeholders and party faithful from across the state.

Addressing the crowd, Omo-Agege praised the rapid growth of the APC in Delta, saying, “Your Excellency, you are coming to Delta State at a time where the party in Delta has undergone very serious increase in membership.”

He attributed the transformation to the efforts of local and national leaders, especially in the Ika federal constituency, previously dominated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“PDP is no longer here in this federal constituency,” Omo-Agege declared.

“The PDP in this judicial constituency, they have become the Egyptians. The Egyptians you see yesterday, you shall see them no more.” His remarks triggered loud cheers from party members who hailed the statement as a sign of a political turning point.

He recalled the 2023 general elections, alleging the APC was robbed of victory. “We won Delta State, but we were cheated by INEC and we were cheated at the Supreme Court,” he said. Despite the setback, he noted that the party secured two senatorial seats and has since added a third, consolidating their grip on the state. “Absolutely, it is now safe to say that Delta State is now an APC state.”

Omo-Agege further claimed that over 60% of PDP members in Delta have defected to the APC. “And that number is increasing every day,” he emphasized.

“With this 60% who have joined the party and the nearly 100% of the APC that fought and protected the 2023 general elections, there is no reason why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not be returned in 2027.”

He expressed confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu, describing his economic reforms as a catalyst for change. “Mr. President has given us reason to campaign for him,” he said. “There’s so much money now in our system. So the people here now know that if there’s any problem, the problem is not President Bola Tinubu—it is the Delta State government.”

While commending the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State for their presence, Omo-Agege also appealed for continued federal backing. “We need your support. We need the support of the President. We need the support of the federal government. And we need the support of the party,” he stated.

He maintained that unity within the party is key to achieving its goals in the next general elections. “If you do this for us, Mr. Chairman, there is no reason why APC can’t win the state in 2027. There’s no reason why we will not deliver or retain our three senatorial districts,” he stressed, adding that the party could also take over the House of Representatives and the governorship.

Omo-Agege highlighted the ongoing defection efforts, saying many opposition lawmakers were already making moves to join APC. “There’s a reason they are trying to come over,” he said. “They know that the APC today is the darling of the state.”

Concluding his speech, he officially welcomed the Delta Unity Group to the party, asserting, “In APC, we don’t have founders and joiners. All of us are equal. The same privileges apply to everybody, whether you joined today or two years ago.” He assured the DUG members of inclusiveness and unity, reinforcing the APC’s readiness for victory in 2027

