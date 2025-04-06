Omo-Agege Celebrates Roland Ewubare’s Second Coming As NNPC Group Chief Operating Officer

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has commended the appointment of Mr. Roland Ewubare as the Group Chief Operating Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), describing it as a bold move that will bring a fresh impetus into the urgent need to reform Nigeria’s oil industry.

Felicitating Ewubare on his appointment, Omo-Agege said given his pedigree and calibre in the international oil industry, his second coming is a game changer in the imperative for effective reform of NNPC Limited to become a global player just like its contemporaries.

Omo-Agege said that with a sterling career starting at Schlumberger, an oilfield services company in its New York office, where he was a Global Corporate Counsel shortly after graduation from Harvard Law School, where he got a bird’s eye knowledge of oil and gas, Ewubare was prepared for a return to Nigeria where NNPC needed his requisite expertise.

His first stint at NNPC was also as a Group General Manager, NAPIMS and Chief Operating Officer overseeing Upstream and Ventures directorates before stepping down in 2020. He returned to the United States where he built additional impressive corporate career portfolio from working with different institutions across a diverse range of industries.

“The corporate experiences provide him exposure to make significant contributions to the oil and gas space in Nigeria. His combined knowledge of NNPC’s processes with a broader knowledge of global best business practices, a world view that makes him the ideal pick to drive President Bola Tinubu’s ambitious and realistic plan to boost investments in the oil and gas industry.

“I am very excited to have Mr. Ewubare back at NNPC which needs his revolutionary ideas and initiatives to put it on the right keel now that President Tinubu has given it the leverage to operate as a commercial entity. I thank the President for his bold vision in making the right calls and I am sure that with Ewubare as a member of the management team, the dream and vision will be realised,” Omo-Agege stated.

For advert media placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com