Omo-Agege: A Pillar Of Constitutional Rectitude In Delta APC

By Prince Efe Duku

LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All political systems experience conflicts and contestations for their control. By the rational choice theory and as dissected in Gareth Morgan’s seminal work, ‘Interests, Conflict, and Power: Organizations as Political Systems’, these conflicts are sometimes mild or fierce depending on the interests driving them.

Anyhow they come, truly democratic leaders resolve conflicts based on settled rules of law to protect the interests of the people as the ultimate source of political power. Promoting, protecting and enriching rules that preserve the interests of the grassroots is always populist. Herein lies the increasing grassroots appeal of the Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR in the politics of Delta State.

Obarisi Omo-Agege as today’s issue in Delta’s political landscape stems partly from his first-class service as a legislator. He stands proudly tall as a most resourceful Deputy President of the Senate. Amongst others, midwifing a special legislative establishment framework for the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun; bringing to fruition his innovative vision of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun; and lobbying for the establishment of the University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, put his legacy as a parliamentarian in a unique class.

On human capital development, the Obarisi as an intentional channel for the placement of a huge number of our highly qualified young people in strategic positions in the federal system is another level of patriotic and smart legislative representation. Hopefully, these young professionals will lead someday as champions in the military; petroleum industry; agricultural sector; public regulators and other critically important areas.

Given his sterling record of public governance achievements, there is overwhelming belief that the future beckons on the Obarisi for more. The grassroots specially appreciate him as a visionary with an incisive understanding of the rules-based dynamics of party politics and a trusted chief protector of their stakes.

Like many leaders in the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC), the Obarisi believes that political interests are best protected by complying with constitutional rules, not arbitrary and extra-constitutional whims and caprices of a few. This thinking is overwhelmingly embraced by the party’s grassroots, thus confirming that the party’s fundamentals are healthy. This itself portends a seismic shift in the political landscape of the state, as shown by the Obarisi’s recent hugely successful engagements with large grassroots crowds of the party across Delta’s 25 local government areas.

Although recent strategic moves by committed grassroot leaders of the Delta APC are rightly revving up its capacity to build on its 2023 gains, reactionary forces serving external interests have been severely jolted, leading to feverish attempts to mainstream fringe disruptions into the functioning of the party. This must fail. While individuals may choose to embrace ‘aluta continua’ tendencies, the sanctity and due functioning of the constitutional architecture of the party must be held sacrosanct and unshakable. Those labouring to use extra- or unconstitutional tactics to control the party to satisfy external interest are already being frustrated by this reality, resulting in daily internal tantrums of hate and insults. These are immature answers to principled rejection of creepy lawlessness and cannot confer respectability. They do not substitute for constitutionality. Let everyone, big or small, simply respect the constitution. No need for any gang up, especially as experience has shown its futility. Going against leaders who preach respect for constitutionality is futile.

Further, Omo-Agege believes that genuine interest in the growth of one’s party should reflect in constructive management of electoral outcome – biter or sweet. Knowing that victory sometimes comes from only marathons, perseverance and restraint are required to stay the course with the party in turbulent times instead of capriciously casting it into the wind where temporary aspirational inflections or setbacks occur. Staying the course strengthens democracy, as it helps to build a culture of resilience and broad respect for electoral outcomes. This is a key lesson from the steady rise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s to the apex of power as the nation’s Commander-in-Chief despite diverse political setbacks and turbulence. It explains the Obarisi’s exemplary unflinching commitment to the organic development of the Delta APC. For discerning minds, this itself is the source of today’s growing confidence that the party indeed has a date with destiny in the governance of Delta.

Pristinely brilliant, Omo-Agege’s commitment to sound principles resonates with many. He is fearlessly honest; fiercely protective of interests in his care; open to plurality and contestation of ideas; listens to diverse voices, especially critics; manages issues objectively with extraordinary wisdom; and makes sensible sacrifices and compromises for the collective good. For him, sustainable political leadership is earned by demonstrating consistent capacity to influence people, develop the party from the grassroots, and positively impact society. So, to him, to be trusted, political leaders should be connected to the grassroots. Artificial conclave leadership arrangements not grounded in the party’s grassroots or constitution are unsustainable.

Obarisi Omo-Agege’s capacity to stand firm against those who mistake pragmatic concessions for weakness is well-known, yet Job’s patience guides him. So, he would typically counsel that, “No matter how complex the issues may be, fighting within our party without restraint is unwise.” Knowing human frailties, his goal is winning with dependable allies, including reformed opponents. But the minimum for him is adherence to constitutional rules. No matter how fanciful, ideas violating the party’s constitution are unhelpful. Backyards tactics never work well. This position is right and of a populist flair. There is no need to fight him for this. Fighting people who want respect for rules is never right.

At the heart of Nyesome Wike’s popular ‘Enye Ndi Eba, Enye Ndi Eba’ musical joke lies an important message of mutual respect. Nothing guarantees mutual respect in a party better than full commitment to respecting its constitution. Any conspiracy to usurp the rights, privileges and powers of the grassroots must be stopped by principled leaders who value the grassroots. This sums up the populist stance of the Most Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR in the Delta APC, and it is overwhelmingly supported by the party’s grassroots leaders and members.

