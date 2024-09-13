Okuama: Killers Of 17 Soldiers’ll Not Go Unpunished, CDS Vows

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Defence Headquarters has vowed to arrest the killers of the 17 officers and soldiers, who were on a legitimate duty to ensure peace and security in the Delta State community, no matter how long it takes.

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Christopher Musa made this known at a media briefing after a joint Military, Police and Para-Military security meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking through the Chief of Defence Training and Operation, Major Gen Emeka Onumajuru on the latest Okuama activity, the CDS said the military will continue to hunt for the killers of the officers and soldiers.

He said, “People have been asking questions about what is happening in Okuama. I want to let you know that the killing of 17 personnel of the armed forces of Nigeria will not go unpunished.

“Do you remember how long it took to get Osama Bin Laden. So, we are working on getting the killers of the 17 military personnel. No matter how long it takes, we will hunt them down.”

General Musa said the Defence headquarters was reviewing operations in the North West Zone of the country with a view for better synergy considering and results noting that the various operations will soon be brought together and harmonised under one Commander for more effectiveness.

He called on communities in the North West comprising Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, and Kebbi among others, to desist from supporting or providing terrorists with information, noting that when troops who were embarking on a fighting patrol had their MRAP vehicle stuck in the swamp, it was locals of the community who informed the terrorists, and they came and were making social media event of the situation.

“On the issue of Turji, like I said, he is just a deranged individual who feels power, but I can bet you that it is just a matter of time. We are going to get him and I can assure you within the shortest possible time, we are going to address that issue. Those following him are a bunch of deranged individuals with no allegiance to anybody.

“That is why we all must come together to work with members of the armed forces and security agencies to deny them the ability to move freely within our communities.

“Please do not give them any support. Do not give them information on the movement of troops because this is what is happening. Most of the areas where this thing is continuing because we have informants within the communities.”

“I have always reminded Nigerians that asymmetric warfare is something that should not be allowed to commence because once it is done, it is a very difficult operation.

“You are dealing with non-state actors that are not wearing uniforms, you don’t know them, but they know you. And within the communities, if you don’t have the support of the community, it makes it extremely very difficult.”

