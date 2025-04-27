Okowa, Oborevwori’s Defection Is Not Politics, But Treachery -Obidient Movement

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State chapter of the Obidient Movement has delivered a scathing rebuke of recent political realignments in the state, denouncing the defection of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and an overwhelming majority of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officials to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “colossal betrayal” of the will of Deltans.

In a fiery press briefing held in Asaba, Chris Obasi, popularly known as “Obidient Daddy,” accused the defectors of trading public trust for personal gain, abandoning all principles, and plunging Delta into deeper political and economic uncertainty.

“This is not politics; this is treachery in daylight,” Obasi thundered before a packed room of journalists.

“They have stolen the mandate of the people and delivered it into the hands of a party that has done nothing but multiply the suffering of Nigerians.”

The mass defection, which includes all 25 local government chairmen and councillors, as well as 22 state assembly members, has raised eyebrows across the political spectrum, but Obidients in Delta say they are neither shocked nor intimidated.

Instead, they see it as a desperate alliance by disconnected elites who fear the growing power of grassroots-driven movements.

APC’s Record Blasted as “A Decade of Disaster”

Obasi lambasted the APC’s performance at the federal level over the past ten years, characterizing it as a period marked by economic decay, mounting insecurity, and deliberate suppression of the masses.

“How do you sell a state like Delta to a party under whose watch Nigeria became the third most terrorised country on Earth?” he asked, referencing reports from the Global Terrorism Index that ranked Nigeria behind only war-torn nations.

He also revived the damning words of retired General T.Y. Danjuma, who once accused the military of collusion in ethnic violence, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s infamous warning about the “Fulanisation” of the country.

“The security implication of handing Delta to the APC is terrifying,” Obasi warned. “The Obidient Movement will not sit back while the state is dragged into the belly of chaos.”

PDP Called Out for “Forgery Elections” and “Cowardice”

The Obidient Movement also dismissed the PDP’s last local government elections as fraudulent and shameful.

“They didn’t even bother to hold elections,” Obasi said. “They simply wrote results in secret and announced them as facts. That’s not democracy. That’s cowardice.”

Despite the political upheaval, Obasi expressed confidence in the Obidient Movement’s growing momentum.

He cited the 2023 presidential election where Labour Party candidate Peter Obi overwhelmingly defeated both PDP and APC rivals in Delta State.

“This fusion of failure cannot stop us,” he said. “When next the people vote freely, we will bury them politically.”

A Call to Defectors of Conscience

Obasi concluded the briefing with a call to principled individuals within both PDP and APC to abandon “sinking ships” and join the movement for national redemption.

“If you still believe in Nigeria, you don’t belong in those parties,” he said. “There is still time to do the right thing. Join the Obidients and be part of history.”

A new Nigeria, he said, is not just possible, but inevitable.

The Story

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe2yahoo.com