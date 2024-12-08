Oborevwori Urged To Rescue Urhobo Teenage Girls Living In Danger In  Cote d’Ivoire

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The coordinator of Delta State community and spokesman of the Nigerian community in Cote d’Ivoire, Chief David Ogbu, has appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to help rescue girls of the state origin, mainly of Urhobo extraction who are living in danger in the country.

In a statement, he said some of the girls were being murdered by criminals in Cote d’Ivoire following a disagreement over money.

He urged parents to be mindful of the whereabouts of their children, noting that there are child predators everywhere who are bent on destroying the lives of young girls.

“Many people have died, many Urhobo girls were murdered in Cote d’Ivoire recently. Some of them were taken into the forest; imagine taking a 10 to 13-year-old girl into the forest, and these children would be deflowered.

“We are calling on the governor of Delta State, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, to intervene in this situation because it is causing us serious embarrassment. The case is becoming too shameful, an average of 10 Delta girls are trafficked on a weekly basis. Our hands are tied, we have spent so much repatriating these girls and the more you send them back home, the more other sets are coming. We have done all we can, we have counselled and repatriated so many of them but there is no follow-up from the state, so we want the government to support us in this fight,” Ogbu said.

Chief Ogbo wants Governor Oborevwori to follow the footsteps of his Benue State counterpart who quickly swung into action, rescued their girls from Cote d’Ivoire and repatriated them to Benue.

“Delta State can borrow a leaf from Benue State. They rehabilitate them and give them skills acquisition while those who want to go back to school were given scholarships.

“Delta State with the enormous resources can do more than that. We know that the government is doing well for the youth in the area of sports, let them also look into other areas because our youths are the future of tomorrow,” Chief Ogbu said.

Ogbu urged Governor Oborevwori to collaborate with them for quick and smooth actions.

“We have been using our money, the little resources on us to do most of the things for these girls. We feed them, buy drugs for the sick ones, and some of them escape without their belongings, hence we buy clothes for them. We also use our money to send them back to Nigeria. The burden is too much on us, hence we need the government to come to our aid. This is the time for the state government to collaborate and cooperate with us,” he said.

