Oborevwori’s Migration To APC Is  A Bold Step In The Right Political Direction-Ughelli North Council Boss 

By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS APRIL 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hon Jaro Egbo, the Ughelli North Local Government Council Executive Chairman has hailed Delta State Governor Rt Hon (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori’s effrontery at massively moving the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family in Delta State into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jaro Egbo gave this commendation at the Asaba Cenotaph venue of the official defection from the old political party, PDP into APC wherein the Nigeria Vice President, His Excellency Ibrahim Shetima and the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Dr Abdullahi Ganduje formally and officially received the Delta State Governor and his entire followers into the APC fold.

In an interactive session, the Ughelli North council boss described the defection of the Governor and the entire state PDP structure as a bold step in the right direction.

In his opinion, he held that, there were already too many controversial issues and unresolved legal actions and counter actions that would mar the prospect of PDP success in the forthcoming elections, adding that urgent positive step such as this remains the only option out of the myriads of irreconcilable internal crises rocking the party at the national level.

Egbo who commended the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the supreme leader of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his openness to Governor Oborevwori and the party faithful also applauded key stakeholders, leaders and players of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State for preparing the ground for the governor’s nationwide acceptance.

The Ughelli North chairman had earlier at the weekend conveyed an all inclusive stakeholders meeting of the PDP in the local government area at his Camp Moses Country Home of Ekredjebo-Ughelli to formally hint them of the defection declared by the governor as agreed by the entire state PDP state leaders and analysing the underlining factors behind the action.

The meeting, we can recall was well attended by his cabinet members, the Legislative Arm as well as the leaders and teeming members of the defunct PDP.

He enjoined the local government area party faithful to embrace the new political platform stating that there are more benefits accrued to the people of Delta State than ever remaining in the old party already laced with crises unresolved at the national level

