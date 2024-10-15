Oborevwori’s Indelible Footprints In Delta State

Share This





















By Festus Ahon

LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-When Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori assumed office as Governor of Delta State on May 29, 2023, he assured Deltans of his commitment to advancing the state’s development, building on the achievements of his predecessors. Since then, he has worked tirelessly, with landmark projects spread across the state.

In nearly every local government and senatorial district, Oborevwori has initiated or completed signature projects. During his inaugural address, he emphasized his focus on restoring Warri, the “Oil City,” to its former glory. The twin cities of Warri and Effurun, along with their environs, have long suffered from infrastructural decay and frequent flooding.

Oborevwori has remained steadfast in his efforts to revitalize these cities through urban renewal initiatives and the construction of new infrastructure. Numerous roads in Warri have been transformed, including the completed Upper and Lower Erejuwa Roads, Gabriel Mabiaku Road, and Esisi Road to Estate Roundabout, with a spur to Nana College connecting Ajamimogha.

The immediate past administration had awarded the rehabilitation of the Warri Township Stadium. After visiting the project site twice, Governor Oborevwori determined that the contractors lacked the capacity to meet the project specifications. As a result, he reassigned the project to construction giant Julius Berger Plc for its timely and effective completion.

Another project of immense value is the Trans-Warri Road and bridges which Governor Oborevwori and his Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri Kingdom drove through to Ode-Itsekiri, the traditional headquarters of the Iwere nation for the first time.

In the Isoko nation, Governor Oborevwori has not disappointed the people with the completion and inauguration of some projects at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro. During his first 100 days in office, Governor Oborevwori inaugurated the completed Administrative building, living quarters for the University’s principal officers as well as internal roads in the University.

Just recently at the inauguration of Emevor-Orogun Road Phase 1, Governor Oborevwori announced the award of contract for the construction of the College Health Sciences building at the University. Aside from the University, the Governor also recently approved the establishment of the College of Health Technology, Ovrode in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

Other projects included the completion of Enwhe-Olomoro Road; Enhwe Internal Roads; Ongoing Enhwe – Uwheru Road, reconstruction of 24km Isoko ring Road from Ellu, Ovrode, Ofagbe, Orie-Irri, Okpe-Isoko, Uro-Irri and Ada-Irri road in Isoko North and Isoko South Local Government Areas.

It is also worthy to note that work has reached an advanced stage on the completion of the Isoko section of the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway. Governor Oborevwori has ensured that the project goes on uninhibited by making prompt payments for the contractors to remain on site all year round.

At a recent State Executive Council meeting held in August, the

construction of Olomoro-Igbide Road; construction of Emevor-Ivrogbo-Orogun Road Phase 2; and the construction of Otekpo Road in Ellu, Isoko North were also approved.

Other projects are completed remedial works for the failed approach to the bridge at Bedesegba along Ohoror-Bomadi Road in Bomadi Local Government Area. Exco also approved the reconstruction of Ohoror-Bomadi Road; Ekeye-Ovedhe close in Okumagba Layout, Warri, internal roads and drains in Kurutie, Obitobon-Elolo-Ajaokurogbo-Orubu Road Phase 2, Ogidigben; Kurutie internal roads Phase 2; Rehabilitation of Odimodi, Ogulagha road in Burutu Local Government Area and the construction of rigid concrete pavement of Stadium Road, Ugborodo in Warri South-West Local Government Area.

Governor Oborevwori’s accomplishments are also evident in Delta Central Senatorial District, particularly through the ongoing flyover bridges and road expansion projects undertaken by construction giants, Julius Berger.

In Sapele metropolis, over 16 kilometers of roads construction with drainages are in progress to revitalize the town. These projects include; the reconstruction of Major Bowen Road from Okpe Road to New Ogorode Road, the construction of Benin Road from Green Egbedi Road at Olympia to Abeke Road, and the construction of Uko Road from Benin Road through Otuedor Road to Ugberikoko Road. Other projects include; the construction of Obule School Road from Orodje Grammar School to Okirigbagha by the Okirigwe Police Station, Alegbe Road from Abeke Road to New Ogorode Road, and the extension of Hausa Road from Ogodo Road to Commercial Avenue, among others.

Additional rehabilitation efforts in Sapele include; the Old Sapele-Warri Road from Amukpe Junction to Ikwewu Community, with a spur to Austin Ayemidejor Close, and the overlay of Okirighwre-Benin Road from Sapele-Warri Road to Gammon Bridge. Roads such as Orhorhor, Chechester, and Benjamin Oseregbaje are also being reconstructed.

Despite these significant infrastructural strides, a skit maker’s protest over road conditions in his area recently drew attention to Sapele for the wrong reasons. While it is his right to protest and demand government intervention, it was unfortunate that some bloggers falsely linked Governor Oborevwori and the state government to his alleged arrest. The Oborevwori administration values public feedback and firmly opposes any attempt to silence dissent. Therefore, the administration categorically dissociates itself from the skit maker’s arrest and any related actions.

In Ughelli North, the Oborevwori administration approved the construction of several new roads to alleviate traffic congestion at the popular Otovwodo junction. These projects include the construction of Uduere Road, Okogbe Road, Oyakemeagbegha Street, Ohre Street, and Edo Road. Additionally, the Okan Junction to Agbarho road received attention to ease traffic around the PTI Junction, Effurun Roundabout, and DSC Roundabout, with flyover construction underway.

In Okpe, some roads have been completed while some others are at completion stage, including the dualization of Ezesi Road in Orerokpe, Orerokpe-Okulohor-Oviri Road, Ugolo Road, and Ohorhe-Adagbrasa-Ugolo Road.

In Delta North Senatorial District, Isheagu-Ewulu Road and Bridge, the Okpanam-Ibusa bypass, which is resplendent of Oborevwori’s midas touch, remains a testament to the Governor’s determination to do MORE.

Similarly, the multi billion Naira Kwale-Beneku bridge linking Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East LGAs has continued with accelerated pace since Governor Oborevwori took over office, such that it is about 99 percent completed to the delight and appreciation of adjoining communities who will no longer commute by canoe, boat or pontoon.

It must further be pointed out that Governor Oborevwori inaugurated a chain of connecting roads in Asaba, as part of activities marking his 100 days in office. The roads, 29 in all, with drainages on both sides, though started by Senator Okowa, were completed by Oborevwori, including the strategic road leading to the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council.

Also, Rt Hon Oborevwori was in the campuses of Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai to inaugurate multiple projects, including ultra modern auditoriums and lecture theaters as part of his 100 days in office. Management and students of the institution attest to the Governor’s empathy and concern for their welfare.

The administration recently completed the Ugbolu Onwuka road and Ogbotobor Avenue in Oshimili South local government, while rehabilitation of Gerald Onianwa Crescent, Odigwe Juwah Avenue, Ify Okeke Street, Nkem Okwuofu Street, Victor Anene Street and MBA Road all in Asaba are in progress. The High Court building complex in Asaba has also been completed and inaugurated under the watch of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Governor has also approved award of contract for the construction of Okey and Iyke Oputa Street, Aboh in Ndokwa East, Issele-Azagba-Otulu Road in Aniocha North and South LGAs, projects which are meant to transform the outlook of those areas.

At the last State Executive Council meeting, Exco approved the building of a College of Medical Sciences at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, (DSUST) Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The construction of internal roads at the Headquarters of the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ibusa, in Oshimili North Local Government Area, construction of Aziken Avenue, DDPA Low Cost Housing Estate, Boji-Boji, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area also got Exco’s approval.

Exco also approved the construction of Utagba-Uno/Ndemili Road phase 1, and Eweshi – Utagba-Uno Road, both in Ndokwa West Local Government Area. Construction of the main access road to the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun; construction of Sokoh Estate Road and Okito Street, Off Airport Road, Effurun, in Uwvie Local Government Area; the construction of internal roads in Kiagbodo phase 1, and the rehabilitation of Odimodi/Okonto/Ogulaha Road, both in Burutu Local Government Area.”

Similarly, Exco also approved the construction of Odoziobodo/Aninta Street, off Ezenei Avenue, Oshimili South LGA, rehabilitation of Ekakpamre/Ekrokpe/Usiefrun and Orhuwhorun Road in Ughelli South and Udu Local Government Areas, and the construction of Bezi Road, off College Road in Aladja in Udu Local Government Area.

Others include; construction of Uduophori Secondary Commercial School Road in Patani Local Government Area, construction of Ofuegbe Street, Amai in Ukwuani Local Government Area; construction of Oloma/Eyewuoma internal roads at Koko beach and the construction of Ogbogudu community road in Egbema, Warri North Local Government Area.

In just 16 months in office, Governor Oborevwori has continued to work in all parts of the state, leaving indelible footprints of his administration’s sagacity in the sands of time and one can only imagine what his achievements would look like when he rounds off his first term in office in 2027.

Festus Ahon the Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor writes from Asaba

