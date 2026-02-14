Oborevwori Urges Young Journalists To Emulate Ex-Vanguard Editor Bayagbon’s Sterling Qualities

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated erstwhile Editor of Vanguard Newspapers and Publisher of The NewsGuru Online, Mr. Mideno Bayagbon, as he clocks 65 years on Saturday.

The Governor urged younger journalists to emulate Bayagbon’s sterling qualities, professionalism and steadfast commitment to the ethics of the profession.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor described Bayagbon as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished journalists whose illustrious career has left an indelible mark on the media landscape.

Governor Oborevwori lauded the Jeddo-Okpe-born media icon for his outstanding contributions to the journalism profession, noting that his decades of dedicated service, editorial depth, and unwavering commitment to truth and ethical reporting have inspired generations of media practitioners across the country.

According to the Governor, Mr Mideno Bayagbon’s leadership in the newsroom helped shape public discourse and strengthened democratic values in Nigeria.

“Mr. Mideno Bayagbon is a shining example of integrity, resilience and excellence in the media profession. His life reflects discipline, hard work, patriotism and a deep passion for the progress of Delta State and Nigeria at large,” the statement read.

Governor Oborevwori further praised the Publisher of The NewsGuru Online for remaining relevant and impactful even after his distinguished career in mainstream print journalism, noting that his digital platform continues to promote responsible journalism, balanced reporting and informed public engagement.

He prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the celebrant, wishing him sound health, renewed strength and many more years of fruitful service to the nation and humanity.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com