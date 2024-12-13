Oborevwori To Tinubu: Nigerians Are  Starving, Impoverish  Under Your  Economic Policies

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has strongly criticized the President Bola Tinubu-led government’s economic policies for unleashing unprecedented hunger, poverty and mass unemployment on Nigerians, turning the country into the world’s poverty capital.

Governor Oborevwori decried Tinubu’s economic policies, especially the petroleum subsidy removal and floating of the naira, adding that whatever gains the subsidy removal would have brought have been swallowed by naira devaluation and galloping inflation.

The governor stated this in a statement signed by his Executive Assistant on New Media, Mr. Felix Ofou, while reacting to a former Deputy Senate President (DSP), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s statement.

At an All Progressives Congress (APC) event, Omo-Agege had applauded the economic policies of the Tinubu-led government, stressing that it has led to increased federal allocation to state and local governments, rising economic growth rates, declining imports, higher exports and higher incomes for farmers.

Omo-Agege was also quoted as saying that despite the huge federal allocation coming to the state due to Tinubu’s economic policies, there are no meaningful projects or development to show for it, as the state government and local government areas have received over N900 billion over the last one year and six months.

The former DSP specifically accused the incumbent Delta State governor of mismanaging the state funds and paying debts with what’s left, despite increased federal allocation and revenue from 13% derivation.

However, Oborevwori disputed the claim, questioning the value of the increased funds amidst galloping inflation, naira devaluation, and widespread poverty.

“Can we really talk of increased money in any state in Nigeria? What is the worth of such money in the face of galloping inflation, gross devaluation of the naira, unparalleled hunger, mass poverty, mass unemployment, daily closure of major factories and multinationals in the country?” He asked.

The governor also emphasized that the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have stated that Tinubu’s economic policies are not working, transforming Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world.

“Both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have rightly stated that Tinubu’s economic policies are not working. That the policies have transformed Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world, with over 130 million of the population living below the poverty mark,” he said.

Oborevwori concluded that Tinubu’s economic policies have unleashed economic hardship on Nigerians and are not a desirable model for Delta State.

“Is this the model that Omo-Agege is recommending for Delta to copy! A model that has unleashed economic hardship on the people? Why would anyone recommend APC’s T-pain as remedy to our woes?

“Obviously, this is not a path desirable for Deltans and one they would want to embrace at this time,” the statement added.

He urged caution against embracing policies that exacerbate poverty and suffering.

ThisDay

