Oborevwori Terminates Appointment Of Aide Over Alleged Murder Of  Sand Dealer

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has sacked his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Eruteyan Eradajaye, with immediate effect.

Eruteyan Ejiro Eradajaye who also serves as the Chairman of Adagbrassa-Ugolo community was sacked, after he was accused of killing one Sam Ophie because of sand matter at the community.

According to reports, Eradajaye had a confrontation with Sam Ophie Akemu at a community sand beach.

The disagreement reportedly escalated and Eradajaye’s loyalists allegedly beat and stabbed Akemu, leading to his death.

However, in a statement, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, on Thursday announced the disengagement of Eradajaye with immediate effect.

The state government urged residents not to engage in any official matter with him as an aide to the governor.

The statement reads in part, “The Delta State Government has announced the termination of the appointment of Mr Eruteyan Ejiro Eradajaye, Senior Special Assistant, to the governor on special duties with immediate effect.

“Also, members of the public are warned to desist from having any dealings with him as a government appointee as he is no longer under the employment of the Delta State Government.”

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident of the alleged murder to Urhobotoday in a voice note state that Eruteyan Eradajaye is presently on the run.

