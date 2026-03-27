Oborevwori  Salutes  Ogulagha Monarch On Birth Anniversary

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LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm congratulations to the Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Joseph Ijawperebo Timiyan, PhD (JP), on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the governor lauded the revered monarch for his exemplary leadership, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the development of his kingdom and the wider Ijaw nation.

Oborevwori described the traditional ruler as a symbol of unity and progress, noting that his reign has been marked by remarkable achievements and a strong dedication to preserving the cultural heritage of his people while embracing modern governance.

“I offer my most heartfelt congratulations to His Royal Majesty on the occasion of his birthday. Your luminous leadership, unwavering devotion, and profound wisdom have charted a sure course for Ogulagha Kingdom and beyond,” the governor said.

He commended the monarch’s role as Chairman of the Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, describing him as a bridge between tradition and progressive leadership, whose efforts have continued to promote peace, stability, and unity across communities.

The governor further noted that under the monarch’s reign, Ogulagha Kingdom has witnessed sustained advocacy for education, youth empowerment, and sustainable development.

He praised the royal father’s commitment to ensuring equitable resource distribution and environmental preservation in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, the governor prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the monarch, wishing him long life, good health, and renewed strength to continue leading with dignity and vision.

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