Oborevwori Salutes Elder Statesman, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo At 96

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended heartfelt felicitations to renowned elder statesman and community leader, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo, on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori in a goodwill message issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, commended Chief Ogbetuo for his lifetime of principled leadership and unwavering commitment to good governance and accountability, describing him as a symbol of integrity and patriotic service in Delta State and Nigeria.

He noted that Chief Ogbetuo’s contributions to public life had left lasting imprints on the political and socio-economic development of the state, adding that his exemplary life of selfless service continues to inspire present and future generations of leaders.

Governor Oborevwori prayed that God would raise more leaders across Delta State and the country who would emulate Chief Ogbetuo’s virtues of courage, wisdom and true statesmanship.

The Governor stated: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I warmly felicitate our revered father and leader, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo, as he marks his 96th birthday.

“You have distinguished yourself as a patriot and elder statesman whose steadfast dedication to humanity and public service has contributed immensely to the growth, stability and progress of Delta State and Nigeria.

“As former Chairman of the Delta Elders and Leaders Forum, you offered purposeful leadership marked by rare insight and courage.

“We remain profoundly grateful for your invaluable role in shaping the political evolution and development of our dear state.

“As you celebrate this remarkable milestone, I join your family, friends and well-wishers in thanking Almighty God for your life and pray that He grants you continued good health, strength, wisdom, divine protection and abiding grace.”

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com