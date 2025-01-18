Oborevwori Has Achieved Exceptional Development Strides Since Assuming Office-E.K. Clark

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has hailed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State Governor for his exceptional developmental strides since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

According to the Elder statesman and prominent Ijaw leader, the commendation became imperative against the backdrop of what the governor is doing in the state even though he never supported his election during the 2023 Delta State gubernatorial election.

In an open letter dated 17th January 2025 and made available to Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF commended Oborevwori for transforming Warri into a bustling what he described as a commercial hub and addressing long-standing infrastructural challenges across the state.

Clark who expressed admiration for the governor’s achievements within a short period and challenged critics to identify any past Delta State governor who has accomplished as much within a comparable timeframe, highlighted Oborevwori’s towards restoring Warri’s status as one of Nigeria’s major commercial centers, which had been neglected by previous administrations.

The leader of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) however hailed the state governor for engaging Julius Berger Construction Company in executing critical projects, including the construction of three flyovers, a cloverleaf interchange, pedestrian bridges, and ancillary road expansions at the DSC Roundabout. The projects, valued at ?78 billion, are already making significant progress.

Clark said, “Warri is fast becoming a sight to behold, returning to its old self,” Clark wrote.

“The famous Warri Township, which had been reduced to a shadow of itself, is being revitalized under Oborevwori’s leadership.”

Clark who contrasted this with the neglect Warri suffered under prior administrations, which he accused of focusing development on less populated areas while ignoring densely populated commercial hubs like Warri and Uvwie, also applauded Oborevwori’s efforts to ensure that all parts of Delta State benefit from infrastructural projects, just as he cited the ongoing rehabilitation of the long-abandoned Asaba-Ughelli Road and other development projects that have touched nearly every corner of the state.

Clark said, “Today, the story is different. Almost all parts of the state are feeling the impact of Governor Oborevwori’s developments.”

Clark who praised the governor for paying off a debt of over ?300 billion incurred by the previous administration and for prioritizing people-focused projects over political patronage, urged him to address the neglect of Ijaw communities in Delta State, even as he called for the completion of the Ayakromo Bridge and the Gberegolor/Esama Bridge, urging the state to contribute to these projects being undertaken by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Elder statesman who advocated for the establishment of a tertiary institution in the Ijaw region, noting that the Burutu Maritime Academy, one of the oldest educational institutions in the area, has not been upgraded to a university like other schools in the state, lamented thus, “The only significant project carried out by the various governments in the Ijaw area is the Kpakiama Bomodi Bridge.

“It is ironic that areas contributing significant revenue to the state are overlooked in favour of less resourceful regions.”

Clark who urged Governor Oborevwori to remain focused and continue his good work while addressing the needs of oil-producing communities and fostering equitable development across the state, said, “I am not a praise singer. I speak the truth,” Clark affirmed. “Governor Oborevwori has achieved remarkable progress in development and democracy enhancement in Delta State. I urge him to continue undistracted, ensuring no community is left behind.”

The letter read in part, “I watched an interview this morning in one of the nation’s frontline media (Television) houses, which featured the Hon. Commissioner for Works, Delta State, Charles Aniagwu, who came to speak on behalf of the Government of Delta State. I must observe that the journalist who anchored the programme spoke and acted very much uninformedly. Her questions were not based on facts.

“I am conversant with most if not all that has transpired. I was very active in Midwest politics beginning from the agitation for a Midwest Region, culminating in its creation in June 1963. I was in London where we defended the creation of the Region.

“Going back to memory lane. Nigeria was confidently sitting on a three-legged pot, the Eastern Region, Northern Region and the Western Region. The majorities in these Regions dominated and oppressed the minorities so much so that the minorities had to struggle and fight for their survival by forming various organisations to press forward their demands.

“The Calabar-Ogojar-Rivers (COR) State Movement was one of such groups formed in 1953. This movement, with leaders such as Udo Udoma, one of the foremost lawyers in Nigeria, Eyo Ita, a university don, amongst other prominent sons of the area, was formed when they discovered that the area was dominated by our Igbo brothers who made up about 2/3rd of the population. The agitation was against the oppressive attitude of the ruling class. They rose up and said enough was enough when they decided to break away. At this time, the COR Movement was not a political group, but a pressure group. Shortly after that, the late sage, Pere Harold Dappa-Biriye, formed the Niger Delta Congress (NDC) which was a political party.

“Similarly, this attitude was the same in the Western Region where I belonged to, even though I also belonged to the Eastern Region based on my tribe. So, the agitation for the Midwest Region started with people like Dennis Osadebay on the frontline. In June 1963, the Midwest Region was created, thus, making Nigeria a four-legged pot. Today, Nigeria has 36 legs. From an early age, I have been a part of those fighting for my people.

“Like I stated, I was part of those who fought for the creation of the Midwest Region; I participated in patronizing the Midwest Agent House where Justice Josiah A. P. Oki was the Chief Judge of the Midwest Region as the Agent General. When the Midwest Region was created, our taste balls changed; we began eating starch and banga soup, instead of amala. There were no more queues at the Great Portland Street, a street in Westend London, where I had to interpret before I bought a bowl of food because I could not speak the Yoruba language. Even when it was my turn in the queue, sometimes I would be shoved aside. I was 2nd class citizen, living as a 3rd class citizen in London.

I was fully involved in the creation of the Midwest Region, and as it metamorphosed into Midwest State, Bendel State and Delta State. I challenge anyone living, who thinks they know more.

“The most recent was when Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as Military President/Head of State wanted to create the Edo and Delta States. We were invited to the late Augustus Aikhomu’s house in Ikoyi, Lagos, for discussions. Among those who attended the meeting, were the then Oba of Benin, the then Olu of Warri, Atuwatse 1st, together with other prominent traditional rulers, most of whom have passed on now (may they continue to repose in the bosom of the Lord). The Olu of Warri opposed that Warri be made the capital of the then-proposed Delta State. He was supported by another Itsekiri, my good friend, Allison Ayida.

“Even the immediate past Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, knows about my contributions, even though I am, today, against him because of some corrupt allegations leveled against him. I contributed to Chief James Onanefe Ibori becoming Governor against the interest of my very good friend, late Sen. David Dafinone, who supported Prof. Yaunwreh, who is also one of my ‘sons’. The only persons I did not contribute/support to becoming Governors were Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and the present Governor, whom I call my sheriff, Sheriff Oborevwori, because of the circumstances that played out, which I opposed.

“Thus, I challenge anyone to claim otherwise, to show/prove any Governor of Delta State who has achieved so much within such a short period as Sheriff Oborevwori has since he assumed as Governor of Delta State. Warri is fast becoming one of the commercial nerve centres in Nigeria with Julius Berger Construction Company undertaking most of the critical jobs. Time was when major companies such as Julius Berger, Saipem, and other oil companies, left the city because there was nothing for them to do. But since 29th May, 2023, the famous Warri Township is fast becoming a sight to behold, turning to its old self. I can say this for free as a Warri boy since the 1950s. Warri Township is a lively town but was reduced to a shadow of itself.

“Today. Asaba, together with the parts of the old Asaba Division, is booming because Asaba is the State capital.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has done wonders in development, enhancing democracy in Delta State. He is giving Warri a facelift.

“The wonder company, Julius Berger is performing wonders, with a contract to build three flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges, ancillary road expansion beginning from the DSC Roundabout, valued at a cost of 78 billion naira awarded to them and a good percentage payment made. I recall when most Nigerians, including myself, admired the work which Nyesom Wike used the company to do in Rivers State when he was Governor of the State. The Enerhen Road Junction which was seen as a death trap, is being worked on and will be safe for commuters as a result of the flyover, when completed.

“The previous government abandoned Warri, whilst spending a good chunk of the State revenue in the Delta north area, to the extent of tarring roads into unused bushes for future use, neglecting highly densely populated commercial areas. Hamlets became cities, and cities became hamlets, without a single tarred road, or pipe-borne water. Warri and Uvwie are examples.

“Today, the story is different. Almost all parts of the State are feeling the impact of Governor Oborevwori’s developments. I am informed that work has commenced on the Asaba/Ughelli road which was abandoned for over ten years. There are also several other developments.

Everybody knows that I am not a praise singer. I say things the way they are.

“The Sheriff Oborevwori government has been able to pay off a debt of over N300 billion naira incurred by the previous government.”

Vanguard

