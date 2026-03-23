Oborevwori Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Death Of His Aide, Sunday Kotor, Describes Death As Huge Loss

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LAGOS MARCH 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol, Mr. Sunday Kotor.

He described his passing as a painful loss to the state government and the people of Delta.

Kotor, who was a dedicated aide to the Governor and widely known as a seasoned Master of Ceremony, reportedly died after collapsing at a private event on Friday evening.

He was said to have slumped during the event and was immediately rushed to a medical facility, where efforts by doctors to revive him were unsuccessful. He was later confirmed dead.

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the late Kotor as a dedicated and committed public servant who gave his best in the discharge of his duties.

“The late Sunday Kotor was wholly dedicated to his job. His passing is a huge loss, not only to his family but to the government and people of Delta State,” he lamented.

Governor Oborevwori extended his heart-felt condolences to the family of the deceased, particularly his younger brother, Mr. Conference Kotor, who serves as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (media).

The Governor noted that Kotor’s contributions to government’s activities, especially in the area of protocol and event coordination, would be greatly missed.

Kotor was a familiar face in Government House, Asaba, where he played a prominent role in anchoring official state functions for over two decades.

He served as Master of Ceremonies under successive administrations, including those of former Governors Emmanuel Uduaghan and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and continued in the role under the current administration.

A graduate of Mass Communication from Delta State University, Abraka, the late Kotor hailed from Okwagbe in Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

His sudden death has thrown family members, colleagues, and associates into mourning, with many describing it as shocking and devastating, given his longstanding service and vibrant presence at public events.

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