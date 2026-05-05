Oborevwori Applauds City Boy Movement, Pledges Support For Youth Mobilisation

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LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, commended members of the City Boy Movement for their passion, organisation, and commitment to youth mobilisation, urging them to sustain their momentum in promoting leadership and national development.

The governor gave the commendation when he received the leadership of the movement, led by its National Director-General, Hon. Francis Shoga, on a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.Oborevwori praised the movement’s visible impact across the state and beyond, noting its strong presence on various platforms and through widespread publicity campaigns. He described the initiative as a vibrant force contributing to political awareness and youth engagement.

“I must commend the passionate drive you all have exhibited since the inception of the City Boy Movement. I have watched your activities across different platforms and seen your presence across the state and even nationwide,” he said.

The governor also lauded the group for its support and promotion of President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a committed democrat and encouraged members to continue organising and mobilising young people toward meaningful participation in governance and national development.

Highlighting the involvement of young people, including his own children, Oborevwori noted that the movement reflects a growing belief among youths in leadership and reforms.

He stressed that young people are not only leaders of tomorrow but key stakeholders in shaping present-day policies and governance.

He said: “Your ideas, your energy, and your sense of purpose are essential in building inclusive and forward-thinking policies. You have demonstrated strong capacity for mobilisation and advocacy, and we are ready to partner with you”.

He further commended the national and state patrons of the movement for their commitment, noting that mobilising young people in the current era requires dedication and strategic engagement. He urged members to remain focused despite challenges and attempts to discredit their efforts.

Oborevwori also expressed optimism that the movement’s efforts would yield positive results, especially in galvanising youth support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, National Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Hon. Francis Shoga, said the visit marked not just a formality but a declaration of purpose, unity, and determination by Nigerian youths to take responsibility for their future.

Shoga commended the governor’s leadership in Delta State, particularly his efforts in creating opportunities and improving livelihoods.

He described the City Boy Movement as a structured youth-driven platform aimed at empowering young people, nurturing leadership potential, and promoting active participation in governance.

“The future of Nigeria belongs to its young people. This movement is built on the belief that youths are not meant to be spectators but active participants in shaping the destiny of our nation,” he said.

According to him, the movement has expanded significantly, with structures in over 30 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, and a presence in more than 100 countries globally.

He added that the group is committed to mobilising millions of young voters in support of President Bola Tinubu and the APC, while fostering unity, discipline, and purposeful engagement among youths.

The visit culminated in the formal inauguration of the Delta State chapter of the City Boy Movement, marking another step in its nationwide expansion.

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