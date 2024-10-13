NRC Suspends Train Service At Agbarho Railway Station

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The management of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced indefinite suspension of operation of Agbarho railway station beginning from Monday, October 14th, 2024.

The suspension, according to a statement sighted by Urhobotday is to enable the Corporation to embark on the construction of a befitting railway station that can serve the passengers better.

“Notice to our esteem passengers and the general public. The Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation has approved indefinite suspension of Agbaro station beginning from Monday 14th October 2024.

“The need to construct a befitting train station that can serve the passengers better necessitate this suspension. The Management regret the inconveniences this temporary suspension may cause,” the statement read.

The Agbarho railway station located in Agbarho town, Ughelli LGA of Delta State is a busy railway station for passengers travelling by train from Ujevwu through Agbarho to Itakpe to Kogi State.

