NRC Suspends Operation At  Abraka Train Station Over Insecurity

LAGOS JUNE 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the temporary closure of its Abraka Station on the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) corridor following heightened security concerns in the area.

In a statement by the management of the corporation on Wednesday, NRC disclosed that recent security assessments conducted at the station revealed a lack of sufficient evidence to ensure the safety of staff and passengers, prompting the immediate suspension of operations.

“As a precautionary measure, operations at Abraka Station are suspended until further notice,” the statement read. “Normal services will resume only when the security situation improves and safety can be assured.”

The closure, which is expected to last at least one week, is part of NRC’s broader effort to prioritize passenger safety amid growing incidents of insecurity along certain rail corridors in the country.

Regular train services on the Warri-Itakpe line will continue at other operational stations while Abraka remains shut. The NRC management expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and appealed to passengers for understanding and cooperation.

The Corporation also urged travelers to stay updated by contacting customer service or visiting official NRC platforms for further information and guidance.

Abraka Station is one of the key stops on the Warri-Itakpe rail corridor, which has gained popularity for providing relatively safe and efficient travel between Delta, Edo, and Kogi States. Security agencies are reportedly working with the NRC to monitor the situation and restore safe access to the affected station.

cshowcasenews.com

