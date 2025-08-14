Northern Gov  Hails Delta PDP Stalwarts  For Shunning Defection To APC  With Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has commended Delta PDP leaders who resisted the recent wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress led by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Speaking while hosting a delegation of Delta elders in Bauchi, led by Chief Edwin Olley and Dr. Michael Tidi, Mohammed described their decision to remain in the PDP as an act of courage and loyalty to the party’s founding ideals.

He hailed Olley and Tidi as “true party men” who have contributed immensely to the PDP’s victories in Delta and across Nigeria, noting that their refusal to abandon the party in the face of political cross-carpeting was proof of ideological consistency.

“You have shown doggedness and commitment to the house you helped to build. The PDP is the party of the moment and will remain the darling of Nigerians because it is the most formidable and focused in meeting national ideals across all regions,” Mohammed said.

The PDP Governors’ Forum chairman assured them of his full support in keeping the party strong in Delta and pledged to continue identifying with committed members nationwide.

In their response, Olley and Tidi lauded Mohammed’s leadership, describing him as a stabilising pillar for the party’s survival.

They urged his continued cooperation in repositioning Delta PDP after the governor’s defection, insisting that the state has always been a PDP stronghold since the return of democracy.

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com