Nigerians Slam Ex-Gov Okowa, Accuse Him Of Fleeing To APC To Avoid EFCC Probe

LAGOS APRIL 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The immediate past governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa has faced backlashes from Nigerians following his speech at the official defection of the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and other bigwigs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC), on Monday at the cenotaph, Asaba.

The social media backlash is coming shortly after Okowa posted on his verified Facebook account the video of his speech at the official defection to APC.

Social media users who took to his official Facebook account accused him of defecting to the APC as a result of the fear of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the allegations of N1.3 trillion fraud against him.

Okowa, who was the 2023 PDP vice-presidential candidate, had during the Monday official defection to the APC claimed that his decision to defect to the APC was motivated by the “collective interest of Delta State, not personal political ambition.”

He described the move as a “strategic and patriotic” realignment designed to better position Delta State for future development under President Bola Tinubu’s administration and to “connect” to Abuja.

“Whatever decision we took was based on the common good and the need to change our path in the best interest of our state. It was not about me. It was not about the governor, but the fact that there is the need for us to connect to Abuja.” Okowa had stated.

A netizen, identified only as Henry, told Okowa to stop deceiving the people. “Stop deceiving us from PDP to APC because of yourself interest. You have told us that APC is the bad party but Today you’re telling us that APC is the best party. God isn’t sleeping”

Another user, Matthew Chukwu, wrote on Okowa’s official Facebook account, “Shameless set of people. Trading the people for position. To tell you that Delta is the most corrupt state in Nigeria, the first time all state apparatus are decamping. That is why irrespective of the huge monthly allocations, there is no development in Delta. Okowa is being accused of misappropriating 1.3 trillion naira. He accept to decamp to cover the case up. Sheriff is busy using Delta state money to pay Okowa’s debts. Delta is finished.”

Nnamdi Chidiebere Samson, wrote “Okowa’s achievements as a former governor laid a solid foundation for development in the state. With this defection, his vision and legacy now stand to be complemented and accelerated through stronger collaboration and support from the federal government under the APC, unlocking even greater opportunities for growth and transformation.”

Chikezie Chekwas, wrote “Sir, you decision to jump ship is best known to you but the excuse of connecting to Abuja I see it as an obsolete excuse. Whether the governor is in the same political platform with the President or not, it will not increase nor reduce the state allocation from federal government.”

Rientarha Gabriel Orueri wrote “Okowa don’t be deceived, after elections you will go to Kuje Prison.” and Chima Uche Joshy wrote ” APC shame. I once rooted for you and fought even my friends last election to see that you become vice president. Even when they called you a traitor to the south agenda but I kept pushing for you based on your intelligence. But you just shamed yourself.”

Isaac O. Okah wrote “A whole Vice Presidential candidate defecting to another party? Buy small shame make you use am rub body.” and Emamuzou Ogheneerobor wrote “Because of you, our Ambiable Governor Sheriff might loose 2027 election.”

Dauda Yusuf Wotu wrote “Very shameless walahi, seeing same you that criticised the APC in two years ago to be number two citizen under PDP today praising and shouting APC” and Essien Titus Michael wrote “You are shameless sir, just because EFCC want to probe you of N1.3 trillion you stole, you shamelessly went to APC, the only useless party with demonic influence that condole criminals. Congratulations Your shameless Excellency.”

Ben O Nwangozi wrote “The Fear of Tinubu EFCC. Your sin have been forgiven.” and Joel Okoro wrote “A shameless man. Anyway, the fear of EFCC is the beginning of wisdom.”

James Frank wrote “Shameless man, fear of EFCC” and Charles Igben wrote “Mumu man, it will end in tears, EFCC will get off your back for sometime but one day you will still be called for questioning” and Real Perparazy wrote “Fear of EFCC. Whether you like it or not.”

Ugwu O. BlessedIsaac wrote “You go still clear yourself for the N1.3 trillion embezzlement, if not now, later.”

