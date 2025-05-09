Nigeria Maritime University Workers Back Council’s Recent Appointments

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-STAFF of Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu Kingdom,Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State have condemned alleged falsehoods published by certain faceless individuals seeking to discredit the Council’s recent appointment of Principal Officers.

The staff gave backing to the excellent procedure that the University Council adopted to fill the vacant positions.

This was contained in a statement yesterday signed by Comrade Moses Oghenekome Ogege, Mr. Fine-Boy Doubra, Mrs. Sarah Kattey, Mr. Ossa, and Mr. Alen Igwe which was made available to media.

The NMU Staff said, “Their allegations are not only baseless but also a disservice to the truth and to the progress NMU has recorded under the current leadership.

“The process for the appointment of principal officers began in the Governing Council, where the advertisement document was approved.”

“Following this, notices were placed in two national newspapers, publicly inviting applications for the positions of Registrar,Bursar, and University Librarian, and everyone saw the advertisement, even on the university’s official staff platform.

“Later on, a Selection Committee was constituted by the Council, alongside the approval for the engagement of three independent consultants, one each assigned to the three positions.

“The consultants worked closely with the committee, and after a rigorous and transparent interview process, three top-performing candidates were recommended to the Council. As expected, the highest-scoring candidates were duly appointed.

“This process was a model of fairness and due process. It adhered strictly to principles of merit and integrity. One, therefore, wonders what the anonymous authors of these claims consider lacking in transparency.

“The Nigeria Maritime University community is fully pleased with the decisions of the Governing Council.

“The entire staff stand in firm support of the Council’s direction, particularly its efforts to strengthen the university through competent leadership and institutional reforms. A visitation to the university campus will show how much the outcome from the Council is being celebrated.

“In recognition of these achievements, the NMU staff have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on all members of the Governing Council, with special commendation to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Alhaji Abdulahi Bardi, whose visionary leadership has been central to the university’s upward trajectory.”

The NMU Staff condemned attempt to mislead the public and sow discord within the academic environment.

They noted that, “NMU is a place of excellence, not a space for baseless propaganda or anonymous blackmail. The progress recorded here is not speculative, it is visible, measurable, and verifiable.

“The Nigeria Maritime University remains committed to its mission of building a world-class maritime institution that serves the needs of the nation and the global maritime industry.

“We urge the media, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard the unfounded publication and continue to support the laudable achievements being recorded under the present Council.” They added.

