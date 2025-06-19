Nigeria Maritime University Governing Council Appoints Prof Oluwafemi As New VC

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Governing Council of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko has appointed Professor Oluwafemi Flora Tobolayefa as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mr. Abdullahi Bardi, announced this at a briefing on Wednesday June 18.

The appointment follows a meticulous selection process that began in March 2025 with a national call for applications.

According to Bardi, 12 applications were received with six candidates shortlisted after a rigorous screening process and interviewed on June 17, 2025.

He said the interviews were conducted by a six-member selection committee constituted during the Governing Council’s emergency meeting held on June 3.

Professor Oluwafemi emerged as the top candidate based on merit, with a score of 78.4%, outperforming other contenders.

Her appointment, Bardi emphasized, was based strictly on the recommendations of the Selection Committee and aligned with statutory requirements governing federal university appointments.

He highlighted Professor Oluwafemi’s track record of academic excellence and leadership.

The seasoned microbiologist and accomplished academic previously served as the Foundation Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of NMU and was a former Head of Department at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

She also holds the distinction of being the first female professor from the Gbaramatu Kingdom.

The Governing Council appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for or his visionary support for the development of higher education and maritime institutions in the country.

The Council also commended Minister of Education for his guidance, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for its strategic partnership, and the National Assembly for its continued legislative support to the university.

“This appointment reflects the integrity of the process and our collective resolve to position the Nigeria Maritime University as a center of excellence in maritime education, research, and national development,” Bardi stated.

The Council called on all stakeholders, including staff, students, and community leaders, to support the new Vice-Chancellor as she steers the institution into its next phase of growth.

The Nation

