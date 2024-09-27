Nigeria Govt Pleading For Debt Forgiveness From Global Creditors Laughable-Chief Omirhobo

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo has described as ironical and laughable Nigeria government demand from world leaders to prioritise debt forgiveness for her from creditors and multilateral financial institutions.

Omirhobo mockery is based on Nigeria’s national statement delivered at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) late Tuesday where President Bola Tinubu protested to world leaders by decrying global priorities that perpetuate poverty, hunger and neglect urgent humanitarian needs.

In his statement delivered by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu frowned on the misalignment between resources allocated to prosecuting wars by World leaders and those dedicated to alleviating human suffering in developing countries.

President Tinubu asked world leaders at the high-level meeting to consider a “comprehensive debt relief” for Nigeria and other developing countries to enable them make progress economically.

“We must ensure that any reform of the international financial system includes comprehensive debt relief measures, to enable sustainable financing for development. Countries of the global South cannot make meaningful economic progress without special concessions and a review of their current debt burden,” Tinubu stated.

Recall that Tinubu’s plea for debt forgiveness is similar to the previous call by former President Muhammadu Buhari at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly asking world leaders to consider developing states “facing fiscal and liquidity challenges” and consider them for “debt suspension, including outright cancellation.”

Reacting to Nigeria government plea for debt relief, Malcolm Omirhobo described the demand as laughable, stressing that it is ironical that Nigeria that can afford to pay jumbo salaries and emoluments, buy jets and luxurious cars for its leaders is asking world leaders to prioritise debt forgiveness for her from creditors and multilateral financial institutions.

