News Of E.K.Clark’s Death Came To Me With A Rude Shock-Tompolo

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, also called Tompolo has on behalf of his friends and family expressed his sympathies to the family of High Chief (Dr) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, and colleagues on his passing yesterday.

Tompolo equally extend his condolences to the people of the South-South Geopolitical Zone and Nigeria in general for the death of their illustrious father.

Tompolo in a statement signed by himself, made available to Urhobotoday said the news came to him with a rude shock as he was not expecting this kind of news on in the morning.

“Even though he was old, he was full of life and kicking. Hence, I was surprised to hear of his death this morning.

“Nigeria lost its unique and potent voice in the South-South geopolitical zone, which was a unique gift from God.

“There is no denying that this death has put a vacuum in the country’s leadership structure. He was a democratic and socio-economic crusader.

“Senator Clark was a strong, fearless, and irrepressible individual who spoke truth to power. He was a voice for the voiceless and a father for the fatherless. We will miss him.

“I pray that God Almighty gives the family and the country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he stated

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com