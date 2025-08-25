N15bn Contractors Debts: How House Committee, Executive Mgt  Allegedly Aid Oborevwori To Divert DESOPADEC Funds

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Indication has revealed how the Delta State House of Assembly Committee on DESOPADEC and the executive management of Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) are allegedly aiding Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to divert DESOPADEC funds thereby hindering payment of N15b contractors’ debt stretching from 2022 to 2025.

According to our checks, lack of funds for 2023 DESOPADEC budget stalls contractors payment making debt profile to rise to N15b.

Our credible source hinted that the monthly allocation from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the Commission is grossly inadequate to offset debt despite the 114b that ought to come to DESOPADEC from January to June, 2025

Investigation revealed that ever since the 2023 DESOPADEC budget was passed late last year, 2024 payment to contractors has been via list from Governor’s office and selected political associates of the Board leaving majority of the contractors abandoned.

Our source alleged that out of the 350 contract jobs that were awarded in the 2023 budget most of which have been completed, the Governor was reported to have only sent a paltry sum of N1b monthly to offset debt of N15b worth of completed contracts, stressing that poor and ineffective management caused DESOPADEC to award contracts without money in escrow account to pay after completion of the contracts.

Information gathered further alleged that the monthly allocation of the 50% of the 13% derivation is usually diverted without getting to DESOPADEC.

“Records from Federal Accounts and Allocation Committee, FAAC, shows N114b ought to come to DESOPADEC from January to June 2025 , all of which have been diverted,” our source who do not want his name on print alleged.

“I pity the Governor who might end up in jail after his tenure for tampering with DESOPADEC funds which by law ought to be sent to the commission, and the House Committee on DESOPADEC and the Executive Director of Finance and the Managing Director of DESOPADEC who are liable for aiding and abetting for not speaking out when they are aware that the Governor is diverting the funds,” one of the contractors Chief James Ojo alleged, adding, “you can’t owe contractors while that huge sum comes to DESOPADEC on monthly basis if the funds are not being diverted.”

Another contractor who chose to remain anonymous alleged , “State pays 40% mobilization to contractors and they are paid promptly, but no mobilization to DESOPADEC contractors, yet when they complete their jobs they don’t get paid, this is real and pure wickedness ”

“Meanwhile”, according to him, “the contract jobs are commissioned as DESOPADEC completed jobs in their monthly magazine” giving fake impression to the governor and the public that they are working.

Investigation further alleged banks have refused to finance DESOPADEC jobs because of non- payment and delay in payment, therefore, the contractors source for funds from money lenders at 10% or 15% monthly as the case may be, adding that without payment from DESOPADEC, some contractors have died , some have stroke while some others have fled the state to evade law enforcement agencies who are searching for them for the dud cheques they issued in anticipation of the DESOPADEC payment.

Another contractor, Mr kevwe Ogbodo who lamented bitterly alleged, “Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for denying funds to DESOPADEC and thereby not paying the contractors is kneeling on the necks of the contractors so now they can’t breathe, yet they go to Church every Sunday to pray for forgiveness of sins and protection.”

He concluded that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will not escape wrath of EFCC after his tenure like Ibori and Okowa.

Another contractor who is being owed N500m who prefers to reamain unnamed for fear of victimization proffers solutions, noting that, “former Governor Uduaghan authorized one or two banks to pay DESOPADEC contractors while the State Government repaid at his convenience”. According to him the former Governor paid a N1.5b to Sterling Bank as security while the Bank continues to pay contractors without any delay.

Some aggrieved contractors have threatened to drag DESOPADEC to court to explain why awarding contracts that they don’t funds to pay and to also account for the monthly allocations from 2023 , 2024 and 2025 if they can’t fund 2023 budget and inherited debts amounting to N15b.

Only last week, the commission has been served a month pre -action notice by aggrieved contractors. Further checks also revealed that apart from the Board members list who are occasionally paid N20m , other contractors are paid N2m or N3m or N5m for a completed contract of N50m

