Man, Son Allegedly Stab Younger Brother To Death Over Missing Wife’s N2k In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY0-The Delta State Police Command, led by CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has confirmed that a man simply identified as Paul stabbed his younger brother to death in Ugbokodo, Okpe Community, in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the report in a text sent to our correspondent in Warri.

His message read, “Confirmed,” noting that the suspect has been arrested.

The suspect and his son, on Thursday evening, allegedly stabbed his younger brother, Saturday, to death over a dispute involving two thousand naira at the Ugbokodo waterside, DAILY POST can report.

It was learnt that two thousand naira belonging to the suspect’s wife went missing, and she accused the deceased, who denied stealing the money earlier in the day.

She insisted that he was responsible and seized his shirt during a heated argument.

In the process, the deceased reportedly slapped his elder brother’s wife before neighbours intervened and separated them.

The woman then called her husband, popularly known as Papa Jeffery, who rushed to the scene in anger. Without asking what had transpired between his wife and his younger brother, he reportedly asked one of his sons to accompany him.

They tracked Saturday to the waterside, where they beat and stabbed him multiple times until he died.

Following the incident, angry youths in the Ugbokodo community mobilized and set fire to the suspect’s house and his wife’s shop.

It took the swift intervention of soldiers and police officers to bring the situation under control.

DailyPost

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com