Man  Allegedly Abducts, Kills His Colleague After Collecting N300,000 Ransom In Delta

LAGOS JULY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Nigerian man, Moses has been arrested for allegedly abducting and k!lling his 38-year-old colleague, Victor Ochei.

Moses k!lled Ochei after collecting a N300,000 ransom.

The victim was laid to rest on Friday, July 4, 2025, at his residence in Umunede in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, from Kogi State, resides in Umunede and had been working with Victor in an oil mill.

It was said that Moses strategically and deceitfully abducted the tricenarian on Sunday, June 29, 2025, and led him to a bush in Ute-Okpu where he allegedly k!lled Victor and covered his lifeless body with palm fronds.

The abductor deceitfully took Victor to an unknown palm tree plantation in Ute-Okpu, and showed him some of the palm fruits.

It was said that while Victor was looking at the palm fruits at the palm tree, the miscreant smote him on the back of his head with a stick, which eventually led to his passing away.

It was also learned that the accused man used Victor’s phone to call the victim’s relatives after killing him and demanded a 10 million naira ransom.

The depressed family managed to raise 300,000 Naira and send it to the kidnapper via the Opay account he sent them, not realising Victor was already dead.

Security personnel eventually caught the suspect, who then admitted to the crime.

When contacted through WhatsApp message, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe said he was not aware of the incident.

