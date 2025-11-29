Lifeless Body Of Retired Female Judge Found  In Her Asaba Residence, Driver Disappears

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTDAY)-Delta State Police Command has confirmed the shocking killing of a retired judge, Justice Ifeoma Okogwu, whose body was discovered in her Asaba residence under disturbing circumstances, sparking tension across the state capital.

Justice Okogwu, an Asaba-born former judicial officer, was found dead late Sunday night at her home located behind The Pointer Newspapers in Asaba.

The Guardian learnt that her killers bound her legs, hands, and ransacked the entire house, pointing to a violent attack that appeared both targeted and carefully executed.

A key twist in the unfolding investigation is the mysterious disappearance of the night security guard assigned to the Judge’s residence, who reportedly vanished shortly after the incident, heightening suspicions of internal complicity, The Guardian learnt.

The victim’s brother, Ogbueshi Godfrey Okogwu, said, “My eldest sister was murdered in her house on Sunday night. We only received the news on Monday morning, so we presume the incident happened during the night.

“A major red flag is the disappearance of the night security guard. The morning guard claimed he met the gate wide open when he arrived. He said he simply sat there. Sat there doing what? I do not know. I do not understand this situation at all.”

He added that the family had already provided the Police with the identity and details of the private security company that deployed the guards.

He said, “Police have detained the morning guard and summoned the owner of the security outfit to report to the station. It remains unclear whether the proprietor has complied.”

“Only God knows what truly happened. We will not know anything concrete until the Police complete their investigations,” he said.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, disclosed that “Some of the security are in police custody while one of them is at large.”

In other news, two persons suspected to be hoodlums have been arrested by the operatives of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly stabbing a police officer to death in Akure, the state capital.

The suspects, identified as Shina Jacob, 25, and Felix Olalekan, 32, allegedly attacked the police inspector during an altercation at Oke-Arata within the Arakale axis.

The killing of the police officer came a few days after a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was stabbed to death by a mentally unstable man in Oba-Ile area of Akure.

According to sources, after the inspector, who was recently transferred from the Anti-Cultism Unit to B-Division, was stabbed, the area was thrown into a state of panic as residents and traders hurriedly fled.

While confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that the officer was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“An altercation ensued between the officer and some recalcitrant individuals, during which the officer was tragically stabbed. This unfortunate event triggered an immediate and coordinated police response.

“Acting swiftly, the Commissioner of Police deployed a team of operatives to the scene, resulting in the arrest of two suspects directly connected to the incident. They include Shina Jacob ‘m’ aged 25 years and Felix Olalekan ‘m’ aged 32 years.

“The injured officer was also rescued and rushed to the hospital; however, despite all efforts, the police inspector sadly passed away while receiving treatment. The follow-up operation conducted last night formed part of the Command’s sustained and strategic efforts to rid the state of violent criminal elements and prevent further breaches of public safety,” Ayanlade stated.”

Guardian-Nigeria

