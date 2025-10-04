Life And Time Of Late Chief Anthony Kansol Omirhobo

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Late Chief Anthony Kansol Omirhobo was born on 28 February 1940 into a distinguished family whose legacy of enterprise and public service shaped his character.

His father, Late Chief Omirhobo Usitaka, was a renowned produce trader from Okpara Inland in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State. To expand his business, Chief Usitaka settled with his siblings of the Esegba/ Ikprukpru Family in Otor-Iwhreko, Ughelli. His enterprise flourished across Ughelli Kingdom, Okpe, Warri, Isoko, Kwale, Sapele and environs, earning him the prestigious title of Chief from Oharisi I, the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom. He was respected by European merchants and the colonial administration, and was listed in a 1933 Colonial Government security report as a recognised chief and trusted adviser on local matters.

Kansol’s mother, Emetenena Omirhobo, hailed from the Akpovworefia family of Oteri, Ughelli. The youngest of six children and the last to survive, Kansol was deeply loved by his family yet grew to be strikingly independent and self-reliant.

Education and Early Ambitions

Kansol began his education at L.A. Primary School, Ughelli (1950–1957). Determined to further his studies without burdening his family, he worked menial jobs to pay his way. In 1958, he enrolled at St. Ambrose’s Catholic Secondary Modern School, Ughelli, where he excelled academically and in sports. He became Senior Prefect and earned praise for his diligence, honesty, and leadership, qualities highlighted in his school testimonial.

Initially considering a career in teaching, an incident affecting his mother inspired him instead to uphold the law—a decision that would define his early professional life.

Service in the Nigeria Police Force

In April 1961, Kansol joined the Nigeria Police Force after a rigorous recruitment process, starting in Benin City, then the capital of the Midwestern Region.

Known for his immaculate dressing, humour, and love of music, he quickly gained the respect of colleagues and superiors.

In 1964, he was selected to serve under the United Nations Programme of Assistance to the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he distinguished himself from 31 July 1964 to 18 February 1965, receiving an international award for his service.

Over 18 years in the Force, he served in Benin City, Warri, Aba, and Lagos, rising to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) before voluntarily retiring on 31 July 1979 to pursue private enterprise.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

After leaving the Police, Kansol briefly co-founded Hotel Africana in Ilupeju, Blue Moon Hotel Dopemu and Rodel Hotel Ikorodu, Lagos, before establishing Asara Guest Inn in Kirikiri. His hotel became a hub for musicians and entertainers, which inspired him to found the Asara Recording Company, recording the notable hit album “Lagos Bus Conductor” at Polygram Studios.

He later led Nenay & Company Ltd. and Maykansol Enterprises Ltd., serving clients such as the Nigeria Police, Julius Berger, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and the Lagos State Government. He also ventured into transportation contracting with John Holt Shipping Services, Apapa.

Community Service and Honours

Returning to his hometown, Kansol’s dedication to community development earned him the traditional title of “Ophie ’R’ Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom” in 2000.

He was an active member and one-time Protem Chairman of the Ughelli Descendants Union (Lagos Chapter) and a prominent member of the Okpara Patriotic Union, Ughelli. He also participated in the Oteri-Elite Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative Society and the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (ARPON), Delta State Chapter.

Personal Life and Legacy

Chief Kansol was a devoted husband and father, blessed with 11 children and 18 grandchildren. He maintained a close relationship with each child, ensuring they received quality education and guidance.

He was widely admired for his kindness, strength of character, and resolute pursuit of justice, never shying away from speaking truth to power. Friends and confidants fondly described him as a “strong man”—a testament to his integrity and courage.

A Life Well Lived

Late Chief Anthony Kansol Omirhobo’s life story is one of self-reliance, service, and leadership. From his humble beginnings to his distinguished careers in law enforcement and business, and his unwavering commitment to community and family, his legacy remains an enduring inspiration.

