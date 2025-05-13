Kidnapped Victim Regains Freedom After Paying N5m, Food Items To Kidnappers

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Kidnappers suspected to be killer Fulani herdsmen have reportedly collected a sum of N5m ransom payment from the family of an abducted victim, Mr Azubuike Bright, before he was left off the hook.

Bright was said to have been kidnapped on Friday night at Iteogwe, Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State by suspected Fulani herdsmen when he went out to buy food.

He was however released from the kidnappers’ den on Sunday night at about 9pm after the relatives had delivered the ransom of N5m and some food items to the abductors.

The abductors, on establishing links with the victim’s family, initially demanded N50m ransom for his release.

They were also said to have threatened the family, stating that if the ransom was not paid, they should prepare for his burial.

It was further gathered that the suspected kidnappers eventually collected a sum of N5m and food items from the family before the victim was released at about 9 pm on Sunday night.

The release of Bright by his abductors was confirmed in a signed statement dated May 11, 2025, by a human rights activist and Coordinator of Safe City Project, Comrade Harrison Gwamnishu, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri on Monday.

Gwamnishu said, “This evening (Sunday), at approximately 9:00 pm, I witnessed his release after N5,000,000 and other items were delivered to the kidnappers.

“The victim reported that his abductors were all Fulani and are still at large in the bush.”

The human rights activist drew the attention of the government and the relevant security agencies to the alarming rate of kidnapping activities in the state allegedly carried out by suspected Fulani armed kidnappers who disguised themselves as herdsmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe., could not be reached for comments on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

