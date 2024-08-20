Kiagbodo Indigenes  Resident In Lagos Hail Oborevwori’s Appointment Of Isa Clark

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of Kiagbodo Community In Lagos (KCL) has commended Delta State Governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori for appointing one of their own, Alhaji (Barr.) Isa Ejirigho Clark as Executive Assistant on Political Matters to the Governor of Delta State.

Members of the Group who are indigenes of Kiagbodo in Burutu local government area of Delta State resident in Lagos said the appointment of Isa Clark has revealed that Oborevwori’s administration cut across ethnic and religious line.

The Group who made the commendations in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. Mathew Boye and Secretary, Mr Okiemute Kandeji, made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. Agenda is all encompassing for the benefit of the people of Delta State.

“We have observed that since Sheriff Oborevwori came on board as the Governor of Delta State his appointments and projects cut across all tribes in the state. He does not discrimate against others who are not from his tribe. Despite that he is an Urhobo man he has spread his projects and appointment evenly across the state,” the statement read.

They noted that people of Delta State are already benefitting from the M.O.R.E, Agenda of the Governor with the infrastructural, education, health and employment development programme springing across all nook and cranny of Delta State.

The Group urged the people of Delta State, mostly those from the Ijaw communities of the state to support the Governor in his efforts to make the state a better place for all.

They assured the Governor that Isa Clark will not disappointment him and the people of Delta state on his new appointment, adding he is a hard working intelligent man with the mind to assist humanity..

Isa Clark is an indigene of Kiagbodo in Burutu LGA and a bigwig of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is a legal luminary who graduated from University of Lagos (UNILAG) and also a journalist with Post Graduate Diploma In Journalism (PGDJ) from Lagos State School of Jounalism, Ogba Lagos.

Before now, he had held several political appointments both at the Federal and state level on which he had performed excellently.

