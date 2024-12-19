Kemi  Badenoch Controversial Remarks About Nigeria Are Made In Good  Faith -Onuesoke

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As Nigerians continue to deliberate on the controversial remarks of UK Conservative Party Leader, Kemi Badenoch about Nigeria, Peoples Democratic Party chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated that her comments were made in good faith and reflect the sentiments of many Nigerians regarding the country’s challenges which include injustice, corruption and insecurity.

The PDP Chieftain who spoke in support of her comments during a telephone interview with our correspondent said, Kemi Badenoch has every right to be worried that this deception called a country has gone on for over a century, leading to economic disasters and avoidable insecurity which have compelled Nigerians to escape from their contraption in their droves in search of a better life and causing a chaos in her newfound country and other countries around the world.

He advised her to create a platform were Nigerians who genuinely want Nigeria to be great again will engage her on the activities of our national handlers and forces, adding that this may probably resolve the problem of Nigeria.

Onuesoke argued that some Nigerians are angry with her because she obviously refused them using her to score cheap political goals.

According to him, “Kemi Badenoch called out Nigeria for what it is. But some Nigerians are angry at her, not because she is wrong, but because she chose not to be like some Nigerians and cover up failure out of ethnic and sectional interests

“The contrasting reality of growing in Nigeria and the chance of living in the western world will make you despise the way things work in Nigeria. No one is saying any country is perfect. But you see some level of accountability and see how humans ought to live in some sort of humane and dignifying way with almost all and every one under the law.

“The only genuine patriot I see here is Kemi Badenoch. She is committed to doing her part in addressing the growing issues of corruption, injustice, and ineffective leadership in her home country. Naturally, there are thousands of individuals like Kemi Badenoch around the world, with many more emerging,” he disclosed.

The PDP chieftain maintained that the easiest way to know the enemies of Nigeria is that they always don’t like to hear the truth pretending as if all is well as long as they keep benefiting from the unfortunate situation that the country is.

