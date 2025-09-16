Kanu’s Continious Detention Undermines Principles Of Equity, Justice, National Healing-Chief Omirhobo

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Coordinator of Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation and human right activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to release detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) unconditionally. He equally urged the Government to stop playing double standards.

Omirhobo who made the demand in his X platform formerly known as twitter with the title “Free , Free, Free Nnamdi Kanu … FGN Must End Double Standards” noted that that Isiya Kwashen Garwa, a notorious bandit leader declared wanted by Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters in 2022 with a ?5 million bounty placed on him has now been approached with pleas to accept a peace deal in Katsina State, while Kanu who is a political agitator rots in detention.

He lamented that Kanu’s continuous detention undermines the principles of equity, justice, and national healing.

Hear him, “Release Nnamdi Kanu Immediately. We note with deep concern the recent reports that Isiya Kwashen Garwa—a notorious bandit leader declared wanted by Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters in 2022 with a ?5 million bounty—has now been approached with pleas to accept a peace deal in Katsina State.

This development raises a fundamental question of fairness and justice: Why is a confirmed criminal being courted for reconciliation, while Nnamdi Kanu, a mere political agitator and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), continues to languish in detention for years?

“The Federal Government of Nigeria cannot justify such glaring double standards. If a wanted bandit can be offered dialogue and freedom, then there is absolutely no moral or legal basis for keeping Nnamdi Kanu behind bars.

“We therefore call on the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to forthwith release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. His continued detention undermines the principles of equity, justice, and national healing. Free Nnamdi Kanu. Free Nnamdi Kanu. Free Nnamdi Kanu.

“For Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation.”

