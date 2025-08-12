“Junior Osimhen”:Delta Born Kparobo Scores Brace In Norwegian OBOS Ligaen Five-Goal Thriller

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Flying Eagles striker Kparobo Arierhi scored a brace for Mjondalen in their 3-2 loss to Sogndal on Sunday, Soccernet.ng reports.

Arierhi completed a loan transfer from Lillestrom to Mjondalen last month, and he has hit the ground running.

It took the 18-year-old marksman just two games to find the net, as he scored in their 2-0 win over Asane two weeks ago.

Arierhi led the line once more when his Mjondalen side welcomed Sogndal to their Costo Arena.

His side fell two goals down after just 15 minutes. However, they bounced back in the concluding part of the first half. Arierhi got a chance to score from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, but he fluffed his lines.

Nonetheless, just a minute later, he pulled one back for Mjondalen to ensure the first half ended 2-1.

Mjondalen started the second half well, and it took them 17 minutes to get the equalizer, and it was Arierhi again.

It seemed like the game was destined for a draw, but Sognal score at the death, courtesy of Preben Asp, to ensure it ended 3-2.

Unfortunately for Arierhi, his brace was not enough. Still, he will be happy with his contribution to his game.

Since joining Mjondalen, he has now scored three goals in his last five appearances. He will look to continue scoring goals for his side so he can merit a starting shirt when he returns to his parent club Lillestrom.

Kparobo Arierhi has to keep shining to live up to the Victor Osimhen hype

At just 18 years of age, Kparobo Arierhi has been likened to Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen. Arierhi is quick, tireless, and witty.

There are high expectations for the youngster due to his qualities. But he has struggled since leaving Nigeria for Norway earlier this year. And it is quite understandable due to the harsh cold there

While the immediate target is to shine for his present club. The bigger picture for Arierhi is to become a consistent goalscorer so he can grow to meet Osimhen’s heights in a few years.

Soccernet

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com