JAMB Halts Law Admission Into Western Delta University, Oghara, 7  Other Institutions

LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended Law admission into western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State and seven other universities for the 2025/2026 academic session.

This followed the suspension of the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in the affected institutions by the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for violating regulatory procedures.

Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the other affected institutions are Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin; Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State and Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State.

Others are Taraba State University, Jalingo; Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State; and Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

The suspension of the law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy will last for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions.

“As a result, JAMB will not approve any admissions for candidates seeking to enrol in the Law programme at the aforementioned universities for the 2025/2026 academic session,” Benjamin said in a statement.

A source in one of the affected universities, said: “We violated admission quota some five years ago.

“We are being punished alongside the listed Universities as deterrence to future violators.”

The Nation

