Itsekiri Leader Chief Ayiri Emami Hails Omo-Agege’s Commitment To APC

LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Ayiri Emami, has praised former Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, for his unwavering commitment to the APC.

Speaking during an APC interactive stakeholders’ meeting in Delta South Senatorial District with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR (KSJI), at Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South Local Government Area, Emami noted that if there is anyone truly representing the APC, it is Senator Omo-Agege, describing him as a leader who stands out within the party in Delta.

Emami emphasized the need for party unity, internal discipline, and strategic planning ahead of the 2027 elections. He noted that the greatest challenges facing the party are some of President Bola Tinubu’s appointees from Delta State, particularly from Warri South West and other parts of the state, who have refused to identify with the party or contribute to its growth.

While calling for unity and strategic leadership in Delta APC, Emami warned against internal divisions and urged party members to demonstrate genuine loyalty rather than switching allegiances for personal gain. “If there is anyone truly representing the APC, it is Senator Omo-Agege—he clearly stands out,” Emami declared.

Emami also cautioned against political betrayal, stating that some individuals who publicly align with the APC secretly support opposing interests. He stressed that true party members must be dedicated and willing to defend the party’s mandate rather than aiding external forces.

“On election day, if you are not popular, can you rig an election? If you cannot even secure victory in your own stronghold, do you expect others to fight for you? Those who want to be leaders of the party in Delta should show us their results in the last elections,” Emami said.

Reflecting on the 2023 elections, Emami acknowledged mistakes made by the APC, particularly in party leadership appointments. “One of our greatest mistakes in the last election was how key positions were allocated, especially the state party chairman. We had people in charge who were more interested in personal business than in the success of the party,” he noted.

Emami called for a more strategic approach moving forward, ensuring that those appointed to leadership positions are truly committed to the party’s success. “The truth is, many of the so-called leaders have never truly won their local government in an election. They sit in their houses and make decisions without understanding what happens on the ground. That must change.”

Emami addressed concerns about certain party members undermining the APC from within, particularly those who benefit from the party at the federal level but align with other interests at the state level. “We know those who are APC in Abuja and PDP in Delta. These are the same individuals working against the party’s progress,” he stated.

Emami emphasized the need to protect the party’s structure from external manipulation. “Those who receive federal government benefits, such as small surveillance jobs, should understand that I prioritize giving these opportunities to party members. Instead of bringing outsiders, I ensure that APC members are the ones benefiting. That is the right thing to do.”

“Now, we’re entering a new phase, a new journey. Many people are repositioning themselves ahead of 2027, but some only want to destroy our party from within. We must stand together with Senator Omo-Agege to prevent that. We’ll stand strong until we get it right. I assure you, we’re not newcomers to this political game.

“The last election was a stark reminder of our weaknesses. Some APC members were quick to spread negative news about our own party. How can you win like that? Instead of defending our results, some so-called leaders helped the PDP discredit us. That’s a weak foundation. We can’t repeat the same mistakes. Our politics should be local, focused on supporting each other and stopping the betrayal of our party for personal gain. If we don’t stand together, we’ll continue to suffer.

“Chief Emami urged APC members to engage in genuine grassroots mobilization, rather than relying on external influences to determine leadership. He criticized individuals seeking political appointments without putting in the necessary groundwork, stating, ‘If you sell out your people, you’ll regret it. We must build a party structure that works for everyone, not just a few individuals.”

“As we look ahead to the next political cycle, Emami stressed the importance of solidifying our party’s foundation before making moves towards 2027. ‘Before we move forward, we must fix our foundation. Our current party structure at the state level is built on shaky ground. If I don’t see people doing the work, I won’t support them,’ he asserted, warning against attempts to manipulate party structures for personal advantage.

“Emami also highlighted the need for inclusive governance, advocating for fair representation across ethnic groups in Delta State. ‘When I submit a name for an appointment, I ensure balance—one for Itsekiri, one for Urhobo, one for Ijaw in Warri. This is what real leadership looks like,’ he said.”

Emami urged APC members to remain steadfast and committed, assuring them that the party has a strong future in Delta State if it remains united and focused. “If we remain united, we will take control of this state and deliver real development to our people,” he concluded.

